West Virginia State

#48. West Virginia

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

- Millennial household median income: $59,538 (15.0% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 23.8% (#51 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 4.8% (#25 lowest nationally)

WOWK 13 News

HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia native filmmaker’s movie debuting at Sundance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon – known for directing documentaries like “Heroin(e)” and “Recovery Boys” – has a new film premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Sheldon says her new film “King Coal” is a “part-documentary, part-fable” film that details the role that coal plays […]
PARK CITY, UT
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge

Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

