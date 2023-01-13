ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

#46. Arkansas

- Millennial household median income: $61,101 (15.1% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 25.4% (#36 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 4.0% (#18 lowest nationally)

Cleburne County Sun-Times

Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation

More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Cooking For Seven Arkansas Governors

We begin a brand new year of studying archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. This week, Randy Dixon helps us learn more about Eliza Jane Ashley, the executive chef at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion for more than 35 years. Kyle Kellams has...
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School

JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns

Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
Courthouse News Service

Fees awarded in challenge to Arkansas voting law

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas awarded more than $103,000 in attorney fees and legal costs to voting rights activists who successfully challenged a state law that imposed criminal penalties on anyone who assisted more than six voters in casting their ballots on election day. The law was preempted by the Voting Rights Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs

As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
ARKANSAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas

Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
POPE COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
ARKANSAS STATE
