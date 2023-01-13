46. Arkansas

Related
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation
More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
kuaf.com
Cooking For Seven Arkansas Governors
We begin a brand new year of studying archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. This week, Randy Dixon helps us learn more about Eliza Jane Ashley, the executive chef at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion for more than 35 years. Kyle Kellams has...
kasu.org
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Potluck Food Rescue for Arkansas. For more information on this nonprofit, click here.
onlyinark.com
Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns
Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
Courthouse News Service
Fees awarded in challenge to Arkansas voting law
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas awarded more than $103,000 in attorney fees and legal costs to voting rights activists who successfully challenged a state law that imposed criminal penalties on anyone who assisted more than six voters in casting their ballots on election day. The law was preempted by the Voting Rights Act.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KTLO
Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
KATV
Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs
As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Doctors comment on repeal of COVID-19 executive orders
Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders related to COVID-19, including a Post Peak COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee, an Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group, among others.
gamblingnews.com
Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas
Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 16)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Karen Schwartz For the second consecutive week, all teams remained in the Top 25 with some shifting around. More big matchups are on the horizon as the back half of January has arrived, as well as the back half of the regular season. 1. Conway (17-2)Took ...
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
KARK
Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
