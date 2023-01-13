51. Mississippi

Related
Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes. Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because […]
techvisibility.com
Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one
Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights, and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi River dredging
The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
igbnorthamerica.com
Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting
A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
WLOX
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill has been introduced in the Mississippi legislature which would allow the installation of video surveillance cameras in every public school district in the state. According to the bill written by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R), the cameras would be equipped with audio technology and would...
bestthingsms.com
The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!
Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
WDAM-TV
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
WLBT
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard about Narcan that’s used to reverse opioid overdoses. But one proposal aims to potentially stop users in their tracks by learning more about what they’re taking before it reaches that point. Fentanyl is still circulating in the magnolia state. Just...
Mississippi Skies: First round of rain ending before severe threat arrives
Our weather pattern of warm front, sunshine, cold front continues the next few days as the wardrobe confusion won’t be going away anytime soon. Some parts of Mississippi are running 25 to 30 degrees above average for this time of the year; however, as the old saying goes, “if you don’t like Mississippi’s weather, just wait a few hours.”
Delta farmer continues struggle due to widespread flooding
Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner Paul Hollis, of Rolling Fork, is a first-generation farmer — and as a rule, he says it’s lost on outsiders just how important agriculture is to the South Mississippi Delta way of life. Agriculture touches everything, in some shape or fashion. It influences the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Mohawk settles class action lawsuit for $60 million
CALHOUN, Ga. -- Mohawk Industries Inc., manufacturers of wood laminate and other flooring products, has settled a Mississippi class-action lawsuit for $60 million. The company entered into an agreement Jan. 16 with plaintiffs to resolve the securities class action lawsuit. Mohawk and certain of its executive officers were named as defendants in this lawsuit initially filed on January 3, 2020, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
JACKSON, Miss — Brandon Presley, a Democrat in his fourth term as a Mississippi utilities regulator, announced Thursday that he is running for governor this year, saying he believes state government and the current Republican governor are disconnected from the needs of working people. “When you’re more concerned about...
Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals
Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0