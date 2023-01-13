Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Academy boys basketball team having great season
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Academy boys basketball team is off to a strong start this season with a 12-1 record. The Hilltoppers are having a great season. Everyone is contributing, everyone is having fun and they are working hard every day to keep improving. Worcester Academy has played at...
Hockey community mourns Rehoboth teen who died in crash
BERKLEY - Bright flowers have been carefully placed along the Berkley road where Dylan Quinn's life was tragically cut short Sunday morning. The 16-year-old was riding in a pickup truck bringing breakfast to a friend's house when they crashed. Dylan's friend at the wheel is still in the hospital. Dylan Quinn from Rehoboth went to Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech. He's described as an athlete, an adventurer, and a kind, fun friend. Across Massachusetts Monday, hockey players and parents took to social media, honoring Dylan's life by leaving a hockey stick by the door. "It's such a tragedy that you...
iBerkshires.com
Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
nbcboston.com
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
GoFundMe created for family of Dylan Quinn, Rehoboth 16-year-old killed in crash
As they mourn the death of a Rehoboth teenager killed Sunday in a car crash, members of the local community have initiated a fundraising campaign to support the boy’s family. Dylan Quinn, 16, died Sunday after the pickup truck he was riding in with a friend crashed and rolled...
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
nbcboston.com
Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday
It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
Snow expected for some parts of Mass. on Sunday
PLYMOUTH, Mass — It’s been a warmer winter than usual, but Sunday, parts of southeastern Massachusetts will finally see some snow. “We’re going cross country skiing with that snow,” said Stephen Michael Palmer, of Plymouth. “It’s a beautiful thing when the snow comes!”. With...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash
TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
Turnto10.com
Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
