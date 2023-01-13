ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem Food Co-op on track to open this fall

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After about a decade of organizing, fundraising and community outreach, the head of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op said it is on target to open this fall, likely in October. Construction started last year on the future home of the community-owned grocery store at 250 East Broad...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Richard Aronson, Lehigh University professor who taught 20,000, dies at 85

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — J. Richard Aronson, an icon of Lehigh University who taught more than 20,000 students over a 50-year career, died Sunday. Aronson, 85, was the founder and longtime executive director of the university's Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. J. Richard Aronson, an iconic Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Ski resorts battle warm weather to keep season from melting away

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — After the cold Christmas week came the wet and warm January we've experienced so far in the Lehigh Valley. And while that may be welcomed news for those who are not fans of plowing their driveways, it has created a sticky situation for nearby ski resorts.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration highlights students from around the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A delegation of Allentonians went to the state capital for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration on Tuesday, including eight students. Two students each were selected from Allen High School, Dieruff High School, Building 21, and Executive Education Charter School to attend the event in Harrisburg by school officials. Designated school chaperones will also be attending.
HARRISBURG, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Moravian University professor awarded $503k biology grant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An assistant professor at Moravian University has been awarded more than a half million dollars for research on the impact of storm events, it was announced Tuesday. Natasha Woods, an assistant professor of Biology, was awarded a$503,000 grant by the National Science Foundation. Natasha Woods was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Walker Hayes announced as Musikfest headliner

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Country music artist Walker Hayes, who topped the charts last year with the hit "Fancy Like," will headline the main stage at Bethlehem's Musikfest festival in August, it was announced Tuesday. Hayes will perform on Aug. 7. Tickets for Hayes, at $30-$79 and $214 for Steel...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Becky Bartlett resigns from Northampton County administration position

EASTON, Pa. — Becky Bartlett, who has been Northampton County's deputy director of administration for the past five years, has submitted her resignation. Bartlett also served as the county's chief information officer. Her last day will be Jan. 27, a news release from Northampton County said. Becky Bartlett, deputy...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County district attorney seeks re-election

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck has announced he'll seek another term in office. Houck was elected Northampton County District Attorney in 2019; this will be his first race defending the seat as an incumbent. Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck has announced he'll seek re-election...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Longtime Lehigh County DA will not seek reelection

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Jim Martin, who has been Lehigh County district attorney for nearly 25 years, said Tuesday he will not seek re-election in November. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin will not seek reelection after nearly 25 years in the office. Martin thanked members of the county and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

