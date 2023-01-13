ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

rockmnation.com

LINKS: No. 12 Gymnastics heads to Baton Rouge to take on No. 13 LSU

Now that I am a certified Missouri Tigers gymnastics superfan — I even bought season tickets! And I live tweet! — I thought Fridays would be an excellent time to preview the evening’s gymnastics matchup, especially since we are a #gymnasticsschool. When we last saw OUR Tigers,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockmnation.com

Transfer Portal Window Shopping: Who Eli Drinkwitz should target

Like every team in college football, Missouri’s roster has undergone a substantial amount of turnover since the transfer portal opened on December 5. With five players transferring in to Columbia and 14 transferring out, the Tigers have netted a loss thus far. While that is not always a bad thing (programs typically gain more quality players than they lose), there is still work to be done.
COLUMBIA, MO

