CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman High School has found its new varsity head football coach. Danny Stiff, who brings high school and college coaching experience to the position, has officially been hired to lead the Bearcats on the gridiron this season. Stiff most recently coached at Hoover High School, and previously coached at Hueytown High School, Spain Park High School and Gadsden City High School. Stiff also has experience at the collegiate level, with stints on staff at the University of Alabama, the University of Tennessee and Jacksonville State University. As a high school coach, Stiff led his teams to two quarterfinal appearances...
10. Sparkman (17-6) ASWA Ranking: No. 3, Class 7A. Latest results: Lost to No. 7 Huntsville 57-39, lost to Brentwood Academy 64-45 Next game: vs. Saks or Weaver, today, Calhoun County Tournament. 8. Westminster Christian (18-3) ASWA Ranking: No. 1, Class 4A. Previous Power 10 Ranking: NR. Latest Results: Defeated...
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Pleasant Valley, AL – Boys bracket: PV coach Hood reaches back to a good ol’ play he learned long ago and it sealed the win; JCA routs Wellborn CALHOUN COUNTY BOYS TOURNAMENT Friday’s games Jacksonville Christian , Wellborn 31 Pleasant Valley 67, Ohatchee 63 By Al Muskewitz Way back in the Christmas tournament that turned its […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
Calhoun County Commission Honors Top Athletes from Donoho
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 12th, 2023. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Unanimously Approved Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected Official/Department Head Comments – […]
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday afternoon, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats began a press conference by offering his condolences to the friends and family of a shooting victim that one of his players is accused of being part of. “I just want to start today by offering my deepest condolences to the family […]
Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
Former English Premier League midfielder Jack Collision has been named the first head coach of the Huntsville City Football Club, which begins play this spring in Major League Soccer’s NEXT Pro League. “I am very excited at the prospect of bringing soccer to the Rocket City and building a...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGHP) — A player on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is being charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the Crimson Tide, is facing a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, […]
Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
Darius Miles, a 21-year-old former University of Alabama basketball player, was charged with capital murder in a deadly Sunday morning shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman and mother to a 5-year-old boy, was killed in the shooting. Also charged with capital murder in...
Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022. To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA. Local students include: Katherine E. Robles of Arab Wesley Kent Tyler of Arab Mary A. Whitlow of Arab Billy Atchley of Arab Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab Hannah Denise Hallmark of Arab Chloe Ann Thompson of Cullman Zachary McClain of Cullman Ashley D. Barnett of Cullman Jordan Riley Allbright of Cullman Kolton L. Guthrie of Cullman Abigail Kristin Curtis of Cullman Emily P. Hancock of...
A 29-year-old Gadsden man was killed in a single-car crash near Ashville on Monday. Daniel I. Hodges was driving a 1999 Buick Regal that ran off of the road and hit a tree. Hodges was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe, 86, of Cullman, passed away Jan., 14 2023, at River City Nursing Home in Decatur, AL. He was born to George Ivey and Lois Henry on Oct. 6, 1936, in Holly Pond, AL. He was a 1955 graduate of Holly Pond High School. He was married to Mavel Gwen Holcombe for 59 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He was an avid woodworker and spent his spare time building furniture in his shop. The family will receive friends at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, on Wednesday,...
