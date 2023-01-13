ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
AL.com

UMS-Wright football coach Terry Curtis returning for Year No. 51 in 2023

Terry Curtis, the winningest coach in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, is returning for Year No. 51. Curtis told AL.com on Tuesday that he would be back on the UMS-Wright sideline next fall after, at least briefly, contemplating retirement. “I think about it every year now,” Curtis said. “I...
AL.com

Bears OC, Raiders DC will serve as 2023 Senior Bowl head coaches

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coaches for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. Getsy will direct the American team, Graham the National in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase....
AL.com

AL.com

