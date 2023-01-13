ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing

By Andrew Smith, Courtney Spinelli, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDvJi_0kE9Uo5x00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

UPDATE: Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.35B jackpot

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It’s now the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch fire

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million .

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Kanye West gets married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori: reports

Kanye West is reportedly a newly married man, according to multiple media outlets. TMZ reports West married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a secret wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Censori has reportedly worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. Multiple outlets report the couple have not yet filed a marriage […]
Highway 98.9

Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN News

CPD: 16-year-old girl missing since December

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl Saturday. Lizbeth Aguilar was last seen at her residence in the 4400 block of Montana Street on Dec. 27, 2022. She is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds with brown eyes, blonde and black hair. According […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy