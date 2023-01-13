Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say
A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
Idaho8.com
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, is expected to appear in court today
Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday after being charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother and corporate real estate manager who had been missing since the new year. Brian Walshe, 47, has been in jail since January 8 when he was arrested and...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
22-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Collision with Deer
A family is grieving a tragic loss after a 22-year-old man collided with a deer while driving, which resulted in their death. According to reports, the young person, known as Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, Texas, died Sunday evening on a stretch of road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Idaho8.com
New York man arrested, charged with assault and aggravated harassment in alleged New Year’s Eve anti-Asian attack
A New York man has been arrested and charged with felony assault and aggravated harassment after allegedly attacking a woman and then making an anti-Asian remark toward her on New Year’s Eve, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. Christopher McCormack, 55, allegedly pushed a 56-year-old woman to the...
Idaho8.com
Failed GOP candidate visited officials’ homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say
A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials’ homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District...
Idaho8.com
Brian Walshe accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe, prosecutors say
Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her body in dumpsters, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney’s office said at his arraignment on Wednesday. “Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” prosecutor Lynn Beland...
Idaho8.com
A teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby were gunned down while running from a ‘cartel-style execution’ in central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when they were both gunned down during a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said. Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and...
Idaho8.com
What we know about ex-GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at homes of New Mexico Democrats
An unsuccessful Republican candidate for state office in New Mexico who attributed his defeat to a “rigged” election is accused of masterminding a series of shootings targeting the homes of elected Democrats. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested Monday by...
Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash involving semitruck
A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a semitruck in Tempe. According to Tempe police, officers responded to a call of a two-car collision near Rural and Baseline roads. An investigation conducted by Tempe police found that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle was traveling through the intersection when a semitruck crashed into it.
Idaho8.com
US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter
The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
Idaho8.com
An Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a traffic stop was awarded $3,600
A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3,600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages. Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, filed...
