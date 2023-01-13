At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.

10 MINUTES AGO