Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Jokingly Mocks Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In ‘Bad Makeup’ TikTok: Watch
At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasted by ‘Who’s the Boss’ Actor Over Controversial 2015 Interview
Former Full House star and TV personality Candace Cameron Bure is catching some major heat right now. This comes as the longtime actress, entrepreneur, and host is facing pushback for a controversial interview with former Who’s The Boss actor Danny Pintauro. According to reports via The Daily Mail, Danny...
Comments / 0