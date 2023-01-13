ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Greenville Advocate

The Pineapple finds a new home

The Pineapple, a staple in downtown Greenville for several years, recently moved to Willow Lane, beside Whitaker Drugs. With Christmas traffic coming and going, Lori Woods, manager of the shop, said it was hard to tell if The Pineapple was seeing more foot traffic in its new location. “This is...
GREENVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Something old in the new First Baptist Church building

Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado. The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house. “This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We...
WETUMPKA, AL
wdhn.com

New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Jim Bell Wireless to hold winter Field Day event

The local Jim Bell Wireless group announced during a recent meeting at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library the group’s winter Field Day event will be held Jan. 28 at 2828 Sand Cut Road in Greenville. George Milligan, the President of the Jim Bell Wireless Association of Butler County, talked...
GREENVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available

Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
SELMA, AL
Greenville Advocate

MLK Parade makes its way through downtown Greenville

Few things excite downtown Greenville more than a parade, and Monday was no exception. This parade differed from the Christmas and Halloween events normally held downtown as it was held to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. The parade is organized each year by the...
GREENVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Scott Byrd sworn in as new Coffee County Sheriff

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s inauguration day in Alabama and for the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Coffee County. Scott Byrd was sworn in on the steps of the coffee county courthouse in Elba. Byrd told hundreds in attendance on Monday...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

