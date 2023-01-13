Read full article on original website
Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
Greenville Advocate
The Pineapple finds a new home
The Pineapple, a staple in downtown Greenville for several years, recently moved to Willow Lane, beside Whitaker Drugs. With Christmas traffic coming and going, Lori Woods, manager of the shop, said it was hard to tell if The Pineapple was seeing more foot traffic in its new location. “This is...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
Wetumpka Herald
Something old in the new First Baptist Church building
Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado. The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house. “This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We...
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
Greenville Advocate
Jim Bell Wireless to hold winter Field Day event
The local Jim Bell Wireless group announced during a recent meeting at the Greenville-Butler County Public Library the group’s winter Field Day event will be held Jan. 28 at 2828 Sand Cut Road in Greenville. George Milligan, the President of the Jim Bell Wireless Association of Butler County, talked...
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
selmasun.com
Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available
Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
Greenville Advocate
MLK Parade makes its way through downtown Greenville
Few things excite downtown Greenville more than a parade, and Monday was no exception. This parade differed from the Christmas and Halloween events normally held downtown as it was held to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. The parade is organized each year by the...
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be missing Grove Hill man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported […]
wdhn.com
Scott Byrd sworn in as new Coffee County Sheriff
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s inauguration day in Alabama and for the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Coffee County. Scott Byrd was sworn in on the steps of the coffee county courthouse in Elba. Byrd told hundreds in attendance on Monday...
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
wbrc.com
No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus. According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass. The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe. Another bus was brought to...
Autauga County family to 10 adopted, foster children lose home to storm: ‘I thought we were going to die’
Phillip Desedare rode out the tornado that struck Autauga County on Thursday packed in a closet with seven family members and four dogs. Desedare and his wife, Vicki, are foster parents who live on Autauga County 68. The three family homes on their property were in the path of the...
WSFA
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
