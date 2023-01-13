Read full article on original website
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
3 new businesses headed for Round Rock Premium Outlets
Three new businesses are set to open in the Round Rock Premium Outlets, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Three new businesses are set to open in the Round Rock Premium Outlets, per a representative of Simon Malls. Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed...
Link Logistics Round Rock 45 industrial project to bring over 368K square feet of space
A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as Round Rock 45 once completed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as...
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Shop for loaded barbecue potatoes, chicken wings coming to Pflugerville
Tater-Que will open Jan. 22 in the Pflugerville Office Park. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Pflugerville-based food truck Tater-Que, which began operating in fall 2020, will host the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 22, General Manager Terrance Unce said. Located within the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste....
Wellness shop Sunmed now open in Lakeway
Wellness shop Sunmed CBD opened in Lakeway on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Gary Brandt) Sunmed CBD, a wellness store that specializes in cannabidiol, an ingredient derived from the hemp plant, opened in Lakeway at 2300 Lohmans Spur Road, Ste. 116, on Sept. 15 with a grand opening on Dec. 3. Sunmed...
Traditional soul food and Southern cuisine food truck has a new address in Pflugerville
Tonya Alexander relocated her food truck to 310 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville in December. Food truck A Touch By Tonya—Soul Food & Southern Cuisine began operating at 310 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville, on Dec. 1. Prior to moving farther south, the food truck had been located at 19903 FM...
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
New Mediterranean concept Ezov to open in East Austin in spring 2023
Ezov's menu was described by Chef Berty Richter as a "fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept." (Courtesy Ezov) A new Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli influences is opening in East Austin this spring. Ezov—whose namesake comes from the Hebrew name for hyssop, a flowering plant used in the spice blend za’atar—will feature...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Bandit Tacos shutters Buda taco truck in favor of catering, events
Bandit Tacos closed its truck Dec. 29 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Bandit Tacos announced via social media that Dec. 29 would be its last day in operation at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. "We'll be moving out tomorrow to begin our new catering...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn't the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.
Development at Hutto Megasite to bring massive commercial growth
The 1,400-acre Hutto Megasite is situated west of CR 3349 and south of Hwy. 79, just 4 miles west of the roughly 1,200-acre Samsung semiconductor site under construction in Taylor. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) With a rash of industrial development underway across the Central Texas area, efforts in the city of...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Seed + Root Salon expands to add services and mercantile in Northwest Austin
Seed Root Salon Spa Mercantile expanded the store and services mid-October and is located at the intersection of Jollyville Road and Taylor Draper Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Seed Root Salon) Seed + Root Salon Spa Mercantile, located at 11300 Jollyville Road, St. 4005, Austin, expanded its inner space in mid-October to...
