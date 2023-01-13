ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Chamber of Commerce GoFundMe for Steve Baker Bear Statue

The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce has created a GoFundMe page to raise $3,500 for a painted bear statue in honor of former City Historian, Steve Baker - presumably with top hat and tails. The project is being supported by several local organizations Baker was involved with. More here: t.ly/lSwQ.
A Moment in Monrovia History: 1940s Service Station

Henson's Service Station, around 1940, on west side of Myrtle between Walnut and Olive. At Walnut was the Blu Seal Laundry, Gas Station, Red's Trolley Car Restaurant, Happy's Liquor Store, and a used furniture Store at Olive. Howard Henson sold this station and bought the gas station at 721-729 S. Shamrock. From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here.
MONROVIA, CA

