Charlotte Ann (Olsen) Wessel passed away at her home on January 13, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas to William Oliver Olsen and June Hart Olsen. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Council Grove, Kan. where she grew up on a diversified farm which included a Grade A dairy; a flock of 10,000 turkeys per year, cattle, horses, swine, sheep and crops. She learned to work hard, take care of the animals before herself and the art of time management. All of which she used throughout her life.

