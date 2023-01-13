Read full article on original website
Rain now; maybe snow later
Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
Gas leak may have contributed to mobile home fire
A gas leak may have been behind a devasting structure fire Monday night that destroyed a mobile home in west Emporia, but the cause is still under investigation. Emporia Fire Department personnel were paged out to 930 Graphic Arts Road, lot 52, at 7:29 p.m. for reports of a fire at a trailer home. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.
Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation
Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that. County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation. A statement by the Sheriff's Office...
Sleepy driver rolls over along turnpike
A driver who said he fell asleep on the Kansas Turnpike wound up rolling over along the side of the highway Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita nodded off while heading north from Emporia around 8:25 p.m. He left Interstate 335 about seven miles north of the Emporia interchange, hit a fence and rolled.
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
Smell, taste persists as water plant work continues
Work continued into Monday on the City of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, after a weekend failure caused the city’s water supply to smell and taste “off” for many residents. City communications manager Christine Johnson told The Gazette Sunday that water plant crews were continuing...
Snow staying north; rain likely Wednesday
A winter weather advisory is creeping south across northern Kansas. But as of Tuesday morning, Emporia wasn’t in it yet. The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory map for Wednesday includes locations north and east of Concordia. Freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible in those areas.
Two escape car fire along I-35
Two young women had a narrow escape Monday night when their car caught fire on Interstate 35. A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a Sebring somehow sparked a fire in the southbound lanes near the K-99 exit around 7:20 p.m. Driver Leilani Drennan, 22, told authorities the...
Myron Max Hinz
Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Flint Hills League Shoot Out roundup – Jan. 16
EMPORIA — The Flint Hills League basketball tournament, known as the FHL Shoot Out, began this week at White Auditorium. The Chase County High School Lady Bulldogs and Northern Heights High School Lady Cats were in play yesterday. Northern Heights was defeated by Council Grove High School, 20-31. The...
Crime Stoppers probes Americus theft case
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking details on a theft in Americus. The Casey's General Store at 404 Main Street was targeted during the weekend of January 7-8. A statement on social media does not give details on exactly what was stolen.
Two errors prompt SLC crisis plan discussion
If trouble should happen in Southern Lyon County schools, good communication will be vital. “Internal communication, and external with law enforcement — how we can improve,” Superintendent Michael Argabright said.
Charlotte Ann Wessel
Charlotte Ann (Olsen) Wessel passed away at her home on January 13, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas to William Oliver Olsen and June Hart Olsen. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Council Grove, Kan. where she grew up on a diversified farm which included a Grade A dairy; a flock of 10,000 turkeys per year, cattle, horses, swine, sheep and crops. She learned to work hard, take care of the animals before herself and the art of time management. All of which she used throughout her life.
Boys State opens registration for June conference
Registration opened Wednesday for this year's American Legion Boys State of Kansas convention. The 85th annual gathering of high school leaders is scheduled for June 4-10 at Kansas State University.
April trial set in State Street attempted murder case
A homeless man will stand trial in April for allegedly attempting to kill an Emporia woman he had been dating. Matthew Schroeder, 41, pleaded not guilty Friday in Lyon County District Court to counts of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and attempted battery. But Schroeder's attorney claims the alleged victim reported...
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.
Emporia girls basketball suffer first loss to Manhattan
Recently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, The Emporia High School girls basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak to begin the season end when they fell to Manhattan, 58-55, in double-overtime on Tuesday night. Emporia led 9-3 after the first quarter, but Manhattan scored 25 points...
I am your neighbor: Martin Luther King Jr. celebration promotes community, hope
Community and religious leaders, activists and community members gathered at the First United Methodist Church Monday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The “I Am Your Neighbor” event, hosted by FUMC and the Emporia Eastside Community Group, drew a crowd of Emporians from...
Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building
Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
Pax Vogel Chase County
Mid-season has descended upon the almost hyper-competitive Flint Hills League. And so far, t…
