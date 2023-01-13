“Lost history is sometimes the most informative history,” says Brad Meltzer, whose latest discovery, co-written with Josh Mensch, involves a little-known covert Nazi assassination plot at the height of World War II: THE NAZI CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill (Flatiron Books; January 10, 2023). The book follows their previous New York Times bestsellers, The First Conspiracy (“Eye-opening” —Douglas Brinkley) and The Lincoln Conspiracy (“Expertly crafted”—NPR). Among other insights, readers will learn how America dealt with authoritarians in the past— a lesson urgently needed as we face regimes that continue to threaten free and open democracies today.

20 HOURS AGO