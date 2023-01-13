ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Girls Basketball Tops STMA in Top-Five Battle

The fourth-ranked Wayzata girls’ basketball team outscored second-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 30-21 in the second half to beat the Knights 54-44. Sophie Hawkinson scored 15 points to lead the Trojans with Brynn Senden adding 11 points and Abby Krzewinski 10. Tessa Johnson netted 15 for the Knights who came into...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Brooklyn Center Man

Brooklyn Center police continue to look for the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a man last Friday afternoon in a well-traveled area of the city. According to Brooklyn Center police, the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a parking lot near Brooklyn Boulevard and 69th Avenue North. The shooting led to a brief lockdown at nearby St. Alphonsus school.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Fire & Ice Winter Festival 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 3pm-7pm Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth. Fire & Ice, Plymouth’s 34th-annual winter festival, is set for 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane. The free event offers winter activities that celebrate the best...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy