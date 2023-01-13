East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life? How about basketball? Yoga? The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!)

Most classes begin next week, so get on it!

From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class.

Looking for some exercise? There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning.

First, register with the township here.

Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.



