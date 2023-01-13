ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

By Maureen Berzok
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life?  How about basketball?  Yoga?  The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!)

Most classes begin next week, so get on it!

From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class.

Looking for some exercise?  There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning.

First, register with the township here.

Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.

Sayreville Senior Center Activities Calendar for January 2023

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville Senior Citizen Center at 423 Main St, Sayreville, NJ has released their Activities Schedule for the month of January 2023. Listed below are the dates and times of each activity: Nutrition Center:                           Daily Aerobics:                                       Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays                      9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Art Canvas:                                   Thursday, January 19                                              10:00 a.m. Billards:                                         Tuesdays Crochet/Knitting:                           Wednesday, January 18                                          1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Scrabble:                                       Tuesdays                                                                 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Strength Training:                          Tuesday                                                                   11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Balance/Stability:                           Thursday Arts and Crafts:                              Mondays                                                                  1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Fit for Life:                                      Wednesdays                                                            10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Computer Lab:                               Daily                                                                         8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Commission on Aging Meeting:     Thursday, January 19                                              2 p.m.  
Hope One Van to Stop Eight Places - Including Cedar Knolls - in January

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the following locations throughout January.  January 18 - Morristown Library; 9am - 2pm January 19 - Morris County Aftercare Center in Denville; 6:30am - 12pm January 20 -Church of Nazarene in Butler; 10am - 2pm January 24 - Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown; all day January 25 -Morristown ShopRite in Cedar Knolls; 9am - 2pm January 26 - County College of Morris; 11am - 2pm January 30 - Long Valley Pharmacy; 9am - 2pm January 31 - Randolph Library; 9am - 2pm The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.  The vehicle, which  has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training. The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is  a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths. Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews
Journey Through 'Scenic Union County' at Commissioners' Gallery Through Jan. 27

ELIZABETH, NJ - Select works of photographer Jacki Dickert comprise 'Scenic Union County', on display now through January 27 at the Commissioners’ Gallery in Elizabeth. Dickert’s photographs have been showcased in both solo and group shows at galleries throughout New Jersey, and her work has been published in magazines, book covers and numerous online blogs. Having taught at Winfield Elementary School for 18 years before retiring in 2019 to devote herself to art and the arts community full time, she now teaches photography classes to people of all ages, and is an active member of the Camera Naturalist Photo Club and speaker and judge throughout the NJ...
Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
Rahway Robotics Team, RoboTribe, Looks for New Members and Ahead to Next Competition

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School (RHS) Robotics Team, RoboTribe, has enjoyed considerable success over the last several years, earning honors and recognition in many state and national competitions. Like most student clubs and organizations, the team struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain members and remain competition-ready. But with a full schedule of events on this year's calendar and a growing roster of students, the team is optimistic about the remainder of the school year and all that's ahead. The three advisors of RoboTribe are RHS teachers Ambika Bhosale, Susana Monteiro, and David Mudrak.  RoboTribe has competed in two events this school year already and...
Kenilworth Troop 83 to Host 6th Annual Pancake Breakfast

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, Feb 5, Kenilworth Boy Scout Troop 83 will host their annual Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. The event will take place at the VFW Hall located at 33 South 21st St. Tickets are $8 dollars a person and children under five, veterans and Kenilworth first responders eat for free. To purchase tickets go HERE or email troop83mom@gmail.com. To-go orders will be available with proof of purchase. The breakfast includes: pancakes, sausage, fruit and a beverage.   Related Articles: Scenes from Kenilworth's Troop 83 Annual Pancake Breakfast   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
50 Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Students Excel at Model UN Conference

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Model UN team recently earned numerous accolades at the YMCA Model United Nations (UN) Conference in Hershey, PA. During the weekend of January 6-8, more than 1,000 students from schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland participated in the conference, the first “in-person” event since 2020. Scotch Plains-Fanwood sent a team of 50 high school students, as well as advisors Brooke Oels and Erin Sassaman and teacher-chaperones Matt Ritter, Kelly Robertson, Ashley Farhan and nurse Mackie McArdle. Model UN events are simulations of the UN General Assembly and its other multilateral bodies where students perform a...
Eagle Scout Court of Honor Held for Christopher Susnosky

MONTVILLE, NJ – Boy Scout Christopher Susnosky celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Jan. 8, when Scouts and dignitaries gathered at the Montville Senior House to participate in the rite of passage for the 15-year-old Montville Township High School sophomore. Susnosky’s project involved cleaning the orange trail at the Montville Township Community Park, followed by blazing the trail.  A walkover bridge was built at the end of the trail over a small drainage ditch as part of the project, as well as installing a new map key at the end of the trail near the high school. He estimates...
Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
Volunteers Take a "Day On" for MLK Day of Service in Scotch Plains-Fanwood

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- An estimated 500 volunteers worked on some 40 different volunteer projects in 2023 as part of the community's  14th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Scotch Plains.-Fanwood Volunteer opportunities took place at the JCC, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA, All Saints Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and other locations throughout the community.  
Football, Plainfield? No, it's the 2023 Soup & C.E.R.E.A.L. Bowl

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Netherwood Heights Neighbors, a nonprofit community group in Plainfield, is collecting cereal, shelf-stable milk and cans of soup for Children Eating Right Excel At Life, its 2023 Soup & C.E.R.E.A.L. Bowl initiative, to aid the Star Fish Food Pantry's efforts. Each month, Star Fish gives more than 150 boxes of cereal and over 300 cans of soup to in need families. The organization has been serving the Plainfield area for over half a century. This year, due to a shortage, partly due to avian influenza that has affected almost 58 million birds in hundreds of commercial and backyard flocks...
There's Something About Emily: a Go-To Person

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Emily Setteducato has been the "go-to" person for so many of her friends. Now, after a diagnosis of leukemia in December 2021, her friends are there as her go-to. There’s Something About Emily Friends are reaching out in droves to help the 28-year-old get the treatment she needs to fend off a virus post chemotherapy that has incapacitated her, according to her sister Jackie Griffin. Emily, a Fair Lawn resident who has gone through the borough's lauded school system, has friends that want to support her and are looking for others to support her. The GoFundMe page, set up by her sister Jackie Griffin,...
Township of Maplewood and Department of Community Services Announced New Manager of Arts and Culture

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - The Township of Maplewood and the Department of Community Services announce Sally Unsworth as the Manager of Arts & Culture effective January 17, 2023. Unsworth, a South Orange resident, joins Maplewood Township after serving as Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Coordinator in South Orange. “We are very familiar with Sally’s recent work in Seton Village as well as her long-time advocacy for the arts locally,” says Melissa Mancuso, Director of the Department of Community Services. “She has a deep commitment to accessible, inclusive, and dynamic programming, and we are thrilled that she can hit the ground running...
Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
Hasbrouck Heights Again Offers Weekly Hot Meals to Residents

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights began offering hot meals to residents in need again this year. The weekly event started Thursday, January 12 and will continue on Thursdays for six weeks at Borough Hall.  The outreach is a collaborative effort between the Hasbrouck Heights Food Pantry, Feed the Frontlines and Bergen County Food Security Task Force, according to Steven Reyngoudt. It is funded by the HealthBarn Foundation through grants from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Sustain and Serve program. Through the partnership, the borough began offering to hot meals in 2021. In September 2022, the HealthBarn Foundation received a one million dollar grant to continue the program. There will be 100 hot, nutritionally balanced meals available. Pick up is between 5 and 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. It is a first come, first served basis. Seniors can request to be placed on a hot meal delivery list. Residents with questions can email Reyngoudt at Sreyngoudt@gmail.com or Councilperson Susan McGuire, councilwomanmcguire@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org, or Councilman Christopher Hillmann, councilmanhillmann@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org.
Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District come together as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN)

On November 29, 2022, administrators from Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District came together at 100 Connell Park to celebrate their partnerships with each other and with Fiserv, a global company, as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN). It was the first time that the group was able to gather in order to take the Fiserv Innovation Center Tour in Connell Park, and visit the facility where selected students will be participating in enrichment classes led by Fiserv engineers and team members, and teachers. In an effort to foster collaborative relationships that would advance our students’ learning...
Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.

Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family.  HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn.  William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto:  "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
