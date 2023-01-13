Former Indiana, Missouri QB Bazelak commits to BGSU

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University made a big splash via the transfer portal Friday afternoon.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak, the 2020 Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the year for Missouri who has started 29 games for the Tigers and Indiana over the past four seasons, announced via Twitter he has committed to playing for BGSU.

Bazelak’s addition helps fill one of BGSU’s most important offseason needs after three-year starter Matt McDonald played his final collegiate game for the Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl against New Mexico State on Dec. 26.

Bazelak, who entered the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility remaining. He brings plenty of experience to the quarterback position at BGSU. He transferred from Missouri to Indiana prior to the 2022 season and started nine games for the Hoosiers (4-8). He threw for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

From 2019 to 2021, Bazelak threw for 5,058 yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing 66 percent of his passes. He played in three games for Missouri in 2019 before redshirting due to a torn ACL.

In 2020, he posted a 5-3 record in eight starts and played 10 games overall. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bazelak followed that with another solid campaign. In 11 starts during the 2021 season, he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bazelak, a Dayton native who played at Kettering Archbishop Alter High School, was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 210 (nation’s No. 10 quarterback) in the 2019 signing class by ESPN. He was the No. 5 recruit at any position to come out of Ohio in the 2019 class.

He led Alter to the 2018 OHSAA Division III state championship game where the Knights fell to Chagrin Falls Kenston 42-6. Alter went 13-2 during his senior season, including a 13-game winning streak.