Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
The Mysterious Murder Of Alberta Williams King, Mother Of MLK Jr.
The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most recognizable in America, largely due to the civil rights movement and the work they have done in furtherance of it. What is not as widely known is the life and death of Alberta Williams King, the...
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center
SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, with its popular MLK Jr. Birth Home is one of 6 must-see civil rights places in Atlanta. Other places to see: Alonzo Herndon Home, Morehouse College, Oakland Cemetery
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
7 Fun Things For Singles To Do In Atlanta
You’ve heard that Atlanta is full, but what exactly is it full of. How about gorgeous, single people who like to have fun. If that describes, you then you might be wondering where to go and what to do in the city. Because Atlanta is the South’s play pen,...
Watch: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Sermon (VIDEO)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a way with words. What we said, particularly about topics such as equality and freedom, continues to resonate today. For Martin Luther King Day, it’s always good to reflect about the man behind the movement and message in an authentic way. Here...
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta
The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
ATLANTA — Atlanta, the city at the heart of the Civil Rights Movement, is proud to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with lectures, concerts, exhibits and many volunteering opportunities. Here are some of the ways residents can spend their Monday. Hands-On Atlanta. There are many events planned with...
Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia
The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
