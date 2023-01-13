Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — faces attempted murder charge
HOWELL — A township man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at a rideshare vehicle outside his home, in what earlier published reports said appeared to be a case of visitors being mistaken for intruders and thieves. A car alarm at 12:30 a.m. Sunday got the attention of...
Man indicted in shooting death of N.J. driver who crashed into house
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County man accused of shooting another man in a vehicle he was allegedly following. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is accused of shooting George Gonzalez, 27, of Vineland as the victim drove shortly before midnight on July 30. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she...
Prosecutor: 14-year-old Charged With Murdering 14-year-old in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another 14-year-old in Camden last month. The unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with killing Dai’meon Allen from Lindenwold on Saturday night, December 3rd. At approximately 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
Man Beats Mother, 75, With Rock, Arrested In PA: Evesham Police
A South Jersey man has been arrested for beating his 75-year-old mother with a rock, authorities said. Lawrence Y. Kim, 43, of Marlton was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Evesham police said. On Monday, Jan. 16, Evesham police responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation. In addition...
Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. The Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern […] The post Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
New Jersey shoplifting suspect on the run dragged police officer with his car
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help as they investigate a shoplifting incident that occurred on Sunday at the CVS Pharmacy on Tilton Road. In responding to the scene, a Sgt. with EHTPD confronted the suspect as he left the store while several employees identified him and a woman who was with him, but, she remained inside of the CVS.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
Homicides and other violent crimes went down substantially in Trenton from 2021 to 2022
Trenton’s homicide total for 2022 dropped 45% from the year before. Sexual assaults, theft and robbery were also down about 20% from the year before. And Trenton police recovered 354 illegal guns.
Child endangerment charge against Atlantic City councilman is dropped due to lack of evidence
Authorities have downgraded a charge against an Atlantic City councilman to simple assault, months after he was accused of endangering his 12-year-old child during a fight with his wife last year. The authorities said they downgraded the charge “due to lack of evidence.”. MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is additionally...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
