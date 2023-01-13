ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
fox29.com

Police: 2 teen girls sought in North Philadelphia robbery

PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak with about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

