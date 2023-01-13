ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamptonburgh, NY

Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
 4 days ago

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a live hand grenade was found on an estate in the Town of Hamptonburgh on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.


They were advised by a contractor working on the estate that he located a container holding what appeared to be an undetonated hand grenade.

Officials contacted the Bomb Disposal Unit, which handed the device as a live MK2 hand grenade.

The BDU technicians rendered the device safe and removed it from the estate.
It was placed into evidence for destruction at a later date by the unit.

News 12

