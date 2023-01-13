Kendrick Perkins Calls On Ben Simmons To Be More Aggressive After Zero Point Performance Against Boston Celtics

Kendrick Perkins challenges Ben Simmons in wake of latest injury woes.

Without Kevin Durant for the next few weeks, the Brooklyn Nets are going to have to find ways to adapt if they want to avoid sinking too far down the Eastern Conference standings.

For his part, Kyrie Irving is doing everything he can to carry the load and make up for Durant's absence.

But if the Nets really want to succeed in this next stretch, they're going to need more from everyone else as well. Specifically, Ben Simmons is going to play better offensively.

On Thursday, Simmons had a good enough game, but he scored a whopping 0 points on the night in the 109-98 loss to Boston. This week, after the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins became the latest to call him out and demand he starts producing points at a more consistent level.

"If Ben Simmons, in the postseason, is not going to be aggressive and not going to assert himself offensively, he's going to be unplayable. They are not gonna be able to play him for the simple fact that they're gonna load up on Kyrie, they're gonna load up on Kevin Durant, he's gonna have to be aggressive. Otherwise, the Brooklyn Nets are not gonna reach their ultimate goal of winning a championship."

It is true that Ben finds other ways to impact the game. He's an elite defender, an expert playmaker, and a pretty solid ball handler. But unless he can pose some kind of threat as far as putting the ball in the hole, he's going to be a liability on the floor when it matters the most.

Ben Simmons Admits He's Being Too Passive Offensively

During his best years in Philadelphia, Simmons found a way to be an effective scorer and distributor, and it's what earned him three-straight All-Star appearances.

But with KD out, Simmons has got to adjust his approach, and he seems to be aware of it .

"Being assertive and being aggressive. I think my team needs it, I give the ball away too many times when I know I can get buckets. That's all going to help my teammates and get them going," Simmons said.

The Nets have already put together a miraculous turnaround this season, and they have enough talent not to drop off completely over these next few weeks.

But when it comes to what this team can accomplish in April, May, and June, Simmons will be the key, and his aggression offensively could be the factor that makes or breaks them.

