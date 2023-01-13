ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Prairie, MO

semoball.com

Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming

The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat

ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
VAN BUREN, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

New offense pays off for Notre Dame in win over Kennett

Notre Dame entered the week installing a new offense designed to turn the Bulldogs’ season around. Friday’s game against Kennett was predictably rough, but the Bulldogs prevailed 67-57 at Notre Dame Regional High School. “Anytime you switch things up in the middle of a season, it’s gonna be...
KENNETT, MO
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

Two dead in Kennett fire

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Trucker killed in crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett. According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames...
KENNETT, MO
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Student brings gun to school with intent to sell

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
GREENE COUNTY, AR

