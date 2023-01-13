Read full article on original website
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man shot, killed in Temple Hills had just delivered grocery order: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say the man who was shot and killed Friday night in Temple Hills had just delivered a grocery store order before he was murdered. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street around 11:15 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Md. inside his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
5-year-old girl reunited with family after car stolen with her in backseat: Fairfax County police
LINCOLNIA, Va. - A 5-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after Fairfax County police say the vehicle she was in was stolen while she sat in the backseat. Police were called to the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. for the report of the stolen vehicle with the girl inside.
All Arlington County building running on clean energy
One Virginia county has achieved something many local governments have their eyes set on. In Arlington County, all operations run on clean power. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey about the eco-friendly changes.
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police
WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street. Once there, officers discovered a man inside...
Prince George's County teacher emails explicit photos to students
A teacher at a Prince George's County high school mistakenly sent out sexually explicit photos to the student-body, according to school officials. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center
WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition
DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire near Montgomery Mall
BETHESDA, Md. - Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building near Montgomery Mall. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said they received a call around 4:20 p.m. about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles from DC charged with murder in deadly shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and a second man have been charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting near campus. Authorities say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Boulevard near campus in Tuscaloosa. Police say 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham...
MLK's life and legacy honored in DC
WASHINGTON - People across the D.C. region and across the nation honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. The tributes began at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the National Mall with a ceremony, a choir, and a wreath laying. An annual parade and peace walk was also will be held in the southeast.
Several people rescued from apartment fire in Bethesda
Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Bethesda. Montgomery County firefighters had to rescue several people, and one person was taken to a local hospital.
‘Miracle baby’ recovers from DC pit bull attack
WASHINGTON - It's been a miraculous recovery for a D.C. baby mauled by two pit bulls in November. Family says doctors initially told them 7-month-old Sema-J would not survive. Derica Souder says her son's heart stopped beating and his skull was fractured after he was attacked by dogs belonging to his caretaker.
