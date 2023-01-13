ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime

WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Temple Hills had just delivered grocery order: police

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say the man who was shot and killed Friday night in Temple Hills had just delivered a grocery store order before he was murdered. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street around 11:15 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Md. inside his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

All Arlington County building running on clean energy

One Virginia county has achieved something many local governments have their eyes set on. In Arlington County, all operations run on clean power. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey about the eco-friendly changes.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police

WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

fox5dc.com

17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition

DC International School (DCI) in Northwest is hosting a robotics competition this weekend for middle and high school students from across the DMV. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the school to check out the event.
fox5dc.com

Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire near Montgomery Mall

BETHESDA, Md. - Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building near Montgomery Mall. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said they received a call around 4:20 p.m. about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MLK's life and legacy honored in DC

WASHINGTON - People across the D.C. region and across the nation honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. The tributes began at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the National Mall with a ceremony, a choir, and a wreath laying. An annual parade and peace walk was also will be held in the southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Several people rescued from apartment fire in Bethesda

Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Bethesda. Montgomery County firefighters had to rescue several people, and one person was taken to a local hospital.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

‘Miracle baby’ recovers from DC pit bull attack

WASHINGTON - It's been a miraculous recovery for a D.C. baby mauled by two pit bulls in November. Family says doctors initially told them 7-month-old Sema-J would not survive. Derica Souder says her son's heart stopped beating and his skull was fractured after he was attacked by dogs belonging to his caretaker.
WASHINGTON, DC

