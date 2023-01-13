ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

KTVZ

17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say

A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KTVZ

Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun

The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
INDIANA STATE
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

22-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Collision with Deer

A family is grieving a tragic loss after a 22-year-old man collided with a deer while driving, which resulted in their death. According to reports, the young person, known as Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, Texas, died Sunday evening on a stretch of road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CYPRESS, TX
KTVZ

A teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby were gunned down while running from a ‘cartel-style execution’ in central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when they were both gunned down during a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said. Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and...
GOSHEN, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash involving semitruck

A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a semitruck in Tempe. According to Tempe police, officers responded to a call of a two-car collision near Rural and Baseline roads. An investigation conducted by Tempe police found that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle was traveling through the intersection when a semitruck crashed into it. ...
TEMPE, AZ
KTVZ

US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter

The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
EL PASO, TX

