‘Secret image’ of highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 phone ‘leaked online’ weeks before official release

SECRET photos of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 phones have allegededly been leaked.

While the series is expected to be unveiled February 1, these supposed images are already answering questions gathered from the last round of Galaxy devices.

Shoppers will be able to choose between Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower and Mystic Lilac according to WinFuture.

Claims with the images say that they come directly from Samsung, not from eager fans mocking up their best predictions.

If the oft-legit site is to be believed, then Samsung has foregone its protruding camera in favor of a flat, seamless design.

Minimal disruptions to its silhouette gives the S23 an iPhone-like design.

There has been talk about expected specifications as well.

An OLED display has been rumored to front the device.

A camera with a higher resolution sensor than any of their previous devices is another feature that Galaxy fans anticipate, The Verge said.

This means better photos in low light for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Users will also reportedly enjoy high speeds from the phone, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is one of the best to date.