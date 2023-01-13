Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Removes Soldiers From Guarding Presidential Residence
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has removed 40 troops guarding the presidential residence after expressing distrust in the military for failing to act against demonstrators that ransacked government buildings on Jan. 8. His decision was published on Tuesday in the government's official gazette. Most of...
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
US News and World Report
Greta Thunberg Released After Brief Detention at German Mine Protest, Police Say
LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) -Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion but was released after an identity check, according to police. Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine...
US News and World Report
Chinese Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit by U.S. Secretary Blinken
BEIJING (Reuters) -China welcomes a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. "China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the...
US News and World Report
Mexican Mayor Doubles Down on Accusation of Alleged Femicide Cover-Up
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says 16 Killed in Helicopter Crash, Including Interior Minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said. The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi-US Partnership Is Crucial for Global Security, Says Saudi Envoy
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Ukraine's First Lady to Deliver Letter From Zelenskiy for China
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Ukraine's first lady told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday she would deliver a letter to China's delegation setting out President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposals for ending Russia's war against his country. China, like Russia a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is an important...
US News and World Report
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Attacks Putin Administration Over Failure to Block YouTube
(Reuters) - The increasingly prominent head of the Russian private military group Wagner on Wednesday took aim at the Kremlin administration for failing to block the U.S.-owned video sharing platform YouTube. "YouTube is the information plague of our time," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel,...
US News and World Report
Russia's Commissioner Denies Talks on Large Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Tuesday she did not talk to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey last week about a possible prisoner exchange. Turkish ombudsman Seref Malkoc said on Monday that Ukraine conveyed to Russia a list of 800 people and that the Russian...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
US News and World Report
Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
US News and World Report
Mexico's Pemex Destroyed Resources Worth $342 Million From Two Top Fields
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican state oil company Pemex illegally burnt off hydrocarbon resources worth more than $342 million in the three years up to August 2022 at two of its most important new fields, internal documents from the country's oil regulator showed. The three documents, produced by the regulator and...
US News and World Report
'Say Their Names' - Families Urge Blinken to Use China Trip to Free U.S. Detainees
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Katherine Swidan, whose son Mark has been imprisoned in China for over 10 years, has not seen even a photograph of him over the last decade. The last time she heard his voice was in 2018. She and the families of other Americans, who according to the...
US News and World Report
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report
Russia to Let Some Companies Disregard Foreign Shareholders
(Reuters) - Russia is set to allow some companies to disregard the votes of shareholders from what it regards as "unfriendly" countries when making corporate decisions, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. The decree will apply to companies in the energy, mechanical engineering and trade sectors with...
Comments / 0