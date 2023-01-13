ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim is looking for candidates to replace former councilman

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wednesday is the last day the city will accept applications for Anaheim District 4 residents to represent their neighborhood district on the city council. The Anaheim City Council is looking for candidates to replace former Councilman Avelino Valencia, who vacated the District 4 seat in December shortly after winning the state 68th Assembly District, which includes Anaheim and parts of central Orange County.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man in custody in death of woman at street takeover on Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in Albuquerque, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza City Fest rolls into LA Live this April

LOS ANGELES — It’s telling that the last delicious bite of pizza Steve Dolinsky enjoyed was in Los Angeles. Crafted from dough made with dried seaweed broth and topped with kimchi and bulgogi, the slice from Pi’ L.A. had “a beguiling flavor that you don’t find anywhere else.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Little change to average LA, Orange County gas prices

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.506, a day after dropping six-tenths of a cent. The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 3.3...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman held for elder abuse

Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

