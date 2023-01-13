Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim is looking for candidates to replace former councilman
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wednesday is the last day the city will accept applications for Anaheim District 4 residents to represent their neighborhood district on the city council. The Anaheim City Council is looking for candidates to replace former Councilman Avelino Valencia, who vacated the District 4 seat in December shortly after winning the state 68th Assembly District, which includes Anaheim and parts of central Orange County.
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Votes 12-2 To Increase Punishments For Members Who Are Censured
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon spoke at his first City Council meeting since October, denouncing a measure that would drastically increase punishments for any members who are under censure. De Leon has been the subject of severe scrutiny for several months now following the October Council racist...
With LA's eviction moratorium expiring soon, some fear it could make homeless crisis worse
As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council focus on ending homelessness, the city's eviction moratorium is set to expire in 20 days, and some councilmembers and residents are concerned that could make the homeless crisis worse.
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
2urbangirls.com
Former nurse wins $1.2M verdict after being forced to resign from LA area nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former nurse at a Palms nursing home who said she was forced to resign in 2019 because she could no longer tolerate working conditions after witnessing alleged irregularities in the handling of some Medicare patients. The Los Angeles...
spectrumnews1.com
Man in custody in death of woman at street takeover on Christmas Day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in Albuquerque, where...
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
spectrumnews1.com
Alpine Village Swap Meet's potential closure leaves vendors in limbo
TORRANCE, Calif. — Six days a week, Estela Navarez heads to the Alpine Village Swap Meet near Torrance, setting out a variety of candies and snacks for customers. “I really love what I do. I really love it,” she said. This work has sustained her for the past...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
spectrumnews1.com
LA County captures 33B gallons of stormwater from winter storms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water...
scvnews.com
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Eric Bunde, 55, and James Biscailuz, 54, were charged in case BA511703 with one felony count each of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft by an employee. Bunde faces one felony count of conflict of interest, while Biscailuz faces one felony count of perjury. “We expect law enforcement agents...
spectrumnews1.com
Family of public defender claims his death was ‘brutal crime,’ not accident
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An attorney for the family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary released a statement Tuesday calling into question whether the lawyer was the victim of a “brutal crime” or an accident.
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza City Fest rolls into LA Live this April
LOS ANGELES — It’s telling that the last delicious bite of pizza Steve Dolinsky enjoyed was in Los Angeles. Crafted from dough made with dried seaweed broth and topped with kimchi and bulgogi, the slice from Pi’ L.A. had “a beguiling flavor that you don’t find anywhere else.”
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
spectrumnews1.com
Little change to average LA, Orange County gas prices
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.506, a day after dropping six-tenths of a cent. The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 3.3...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Shows Dire Homeless Conditions in LA's Skid Row Ahead of Next Storm
As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman held for elder abuse
Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
