Ind. State Police superintendent makes push for trooper starting pay raise
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state agencies continue giving presentations as part of the budget-making process. On Tuesday, state police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke in front of the House Ways and Means committee. He told lawmakers recruitment is one of the agency's biggest challenges. He said typically, a recruit class...
Proposed Indiana bill would provide training to truck and bus drivers to spot human trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Law enforcement agencies have long called Indiana high risk for human trafficking with the state's numerous intersection national highways. Some Hoosier lawmakers and human trafficking awareness advocates hope truck and bus drivers might help spot potential victims and get them help. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of Evansville,...
Governor Eric Holcomb's new 2023 budget plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a new proposal that would increase money for Hoosier schools. Part of that plan includes changing who pays for students' textbooks. Gov. Holcomb's new plan would create over $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 schools. Part of the...
The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding some scholarships
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding some scholarships! They'll target students who plan to pursue degrees in criminal justice. There will be about 40 scholarships available to seniors in high school and college students. The scholarships will be worth $750. Applicants must be indiana residents,...
JB Pritzker is traveling to Europe to speak on the state's achievements
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is traveling to Europe to speak on the state's achievements. World industry leaders will meet in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss political and social issues. The theme for this year is Cooperation in a Fragmented World. The governor will take part in a number...
