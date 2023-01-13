ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Ind. State Police superintendent makes push for trooper starting pay raise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana state agencies continue giving presentations as part of the budget-making process. On Tuesday, state police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke in front of the House Ways and Means committee. He told lawmakers recruitment is one of the agency's biggest challenges. He said typically, a recruit class...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Governor Eric Holcomb's new 2023 budget plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a new proposal that would increase money for Hoosier schools. Part of that plan includes changing who pays for students' textbooks. Gov. Holcomb's new plan would create over $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 schools. Part of the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding some scholarships

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Sheriffs' Association is awarding some scholarships! They'll target students who plan to pursue degrees in criminal justice. There will be about 40 scholarships available to seniors in high school and college students. The scholarships will be worth $750. Applicants must be indiana residents,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy