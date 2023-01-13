Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase
Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
outerbanksvoice.com
Local Auditions for The Lost Colony announced
Auditions will take place at Manteo High School, 829 Wingina Ave, Manteo, NC. Registration opens at 10:30 AM and auditions will begin at 11:00 AM. To register for the auditions, visit thelostcolony.org/auditions. You will receive an audition time once you have registered. Everyone attending the auditions is requested to bring a recent photograph and resume. Additional information will be collected at the time of registration.
coastalreview.org
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents
Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
outerbanksvoice.com
Pea Island Preservation Society special program “CHECKERBOARD BOARD CREWS AND COLORED NEWS” set for Black History Month
Save the date for our special Black History Month program, “CHECKERBOARD BOARD CREWS AND COLORED NEWS” – Saturday, February 18, 2023, 3:00 pm at the College of The Albemarle – Dare in Manteo. The program will feature a new painting by the artist James Melvin, “The Checkerboard Crew” and a special presentation about black history sites on Roanoke Island. Please mark this on your calendar and look for more details as we move closer to the date. To our Facebook friends and supporters, please help spread the word! Thank you!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare seeks feedback on senior centers, activities
The Dare County Public Services Department, which operates the Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo and the Fessenden Center in Buxton, is currently seeking input from Dare County citizens in order to help better serve the older adult community of the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ailene Dickens Hawkins of Manteo, January 15
Ailene Dickens Hawkins, 98, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born in Roanoke Rapids on January 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Iola Stenson Dickens and Joe Butts Dickens. Ailene was a graduate of Weldon City Schools. She was a past member of Smiths Methodist...
outerbanksvoice.com
John Howard Forbes, Jr., January 14
John Howard Forbes Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina on January 14th. He was born in Poplar Branch, North Carolina and worked on his parent’s farm with his sister, Rosalyn, until joining the Coast Guard upon graduation from Griggs School. After leaving the Coast Guard he became a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He served for 36 years in Currituck County. Howard junior, as he was known by his many friends and family, was an active member of his community. He enjoyed local and national politics, Currituck history, sports, with particular emphasis on the University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams and telling compelling and often hilarious stories of growing up and living in Currituck County. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly his family.
outerbanksvoice.com
Corolla Civic Association seeks to curtail ‘Animal House’ behavior during Beach Week
In a Jan. 18 release from President Barbara Marzetti, the Corolla Civic Association (CCA) outlined new efforts to reduce what it characterized as the increasing number of “mobs of kids engaging in atrocious, intolerable behavior,” during Beach Week, the period in early to mid-June when high school graduates flock there for a good time.
outerbanksvoice.com
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering CPR class on Jan. 24
We will be offering a public CPR class on Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00 PM at our Station in Buxton. This one night, 3 hour class will cover adult, child and infant CPR and use of an AED. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Schools Art Show at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery
Talented students throughout Dare County will display their artwork January 23 – 27 at the Annual Dare County Schools Art Show. The opening reception will be Saturday January 21 1:00-3:00pm. The show will run Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the Glenn Eure Gallery. The public is invited to tour the free exhibition and enjoy the creations of local K-12 art students throughout the county.
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire
An early Friday morning fire in Elizabeth City claimed the lives of three individuals. According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 13, 2023 at around 12:33 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. in Elizabeth City after being dispatched by Central Communications to respond for a structure fire.
obxtoday.com
Southern Shores Police Department reports increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles
The Southern Shores Police Department has received an uptick in reports of unlocked vehicles entered and items stolen. Citizens are encouraged to lock their vehicles and also report anything or person acting suspicious. For a non-emergency, the Southern Shores Police Department can be reached at 252-473-3444. For emergencies, remember to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Schools quickly announced Jan. 10 incident posed ‘no threat’ to FFES; details not revealed
Dare County School officials are not revealing many details about a potential threat affecting First Flight Elementary School on Jan. 10 that was quickly deemed to have posed “no threat” after an investigation. On Jan. 10, First Flight Elementary School [FFES] parents received a notice from Dare County...
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
Out in front of the house now stands three crosses for the victims.
outerbanksvoice.com
Calling All Settlers for “The Trail to Oregon!”
Rayolight Productions, is holding auditions for their latest theatrical project, The Trail to Oregon! a musical parody of the classic video game, The Oregon Trail. Auditions are slated to be held February 3 and 4 (Friday and Saturday), at Theatre of Dare in Kitty Hawk, NC by appointment only. “The...
islandfreepress.org
Local Realtor Establishes Coastal Campership
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that programs that offer overnight camping experiences will be afforded need-based support for local youth to attend through the newly established Coastal Campership Fund. Gray Berryman, the fund’s establisher, is a real estate broker with Carolina Designs Realty in Duck; he also is heavily involved with the local scouting program. After seeing both the lasting benefits and continuing need for providing local youth opportunities to attend scout camps and similar programs, Berryman established the new fund so that more Outer Banks children have access to quality outdoor leadership experiences.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
