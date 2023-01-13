Read full article on original website
kpic
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
kpic
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
kpic
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
kpic
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
kpic
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
kpic
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
kpic
Housing, homelessness top of mind for Oregon lawmakers as 2023 session gets underway
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are hoping to address many of the major issues facing the state as the 2023 Legislative Session gets underway Tuesday with a new leader at the helm in Salem. It's the first in-person session since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this...
kpic
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
kpic
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
kpic
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
