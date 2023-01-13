Nassau County towns and cities are questioning Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster the state’s housing stock, especially downstate in New York City and its suburbs. During her State of the State address last week, Hochul proposed the New York Housing Compact, which would oversee the building of 800,000 new housing units statewide over the next 10 years.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO