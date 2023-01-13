Read full article on original website
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Mohler to serve as interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledgeThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘It’s about damn time’: Columbus indie-rock group MUDD to release ‘DESCEND’ after 8 months since formationThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Inaugural Season in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Set For Buckeye Lacrosse Programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This spring, the Ohio State men’s and women’s lacrosse programs are set to play their first seasons in the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. The new home for Buckeye lacrosse features 360-degree vantage points, a state-of-the-art heated turf, a first-class training room, and more. “Our...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Northwestern Thursday for Global Engagement Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State women’s basketball team (18-0, 7-0 B1G) hosts Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 B1G) on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET for Global Engagement Night. The game will be broadcast live on BTN. There will also be a youth girls basketball game at halftime.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Return To Action With a Pair of Matches at No. 1 TCU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State rifle returned to action over Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend with a pair of matches against No. 1 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, the Buckeyes fired a team score of 4672 (TCU 4750) and were led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who had aggregate scores of 1176 and 1173, respectively.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Highest AP Ranking in Program History
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Associated Press released its weekly women’s basketball poll on Monday. Ohio State was ranked second, its highest ranking in program history. The Buckeyes spent the past six weeks at No. 3 in the AP poll. Ohio State currently holds an 18-0 overall record and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, earning a team score of 196.250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196.125), Rutgers (194.675) and Fisk (190.100) at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improve to 6-0 on the year.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Tuesday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the weekly honor roll for the third time this season, previously earning a spot on the list on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28. Mikulášiková led the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball team (2-2) got back on track Sunday, grabbing a 3-1 victory over the Patriots of George Mason University (0-2) on the second day of the Patriot Invitational. The Buckeyes took the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, and 26-24. Stats That Mattered.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 8 Ohio State (8-1, 2-0) got out to a quick lead behind a pin from 184-pounder Kaleb Romero and a 15-0 technical fall victory by heavyweight Tate Orndorff and then finished off the Scarlet Knights (8-2, 0-1) by the score of 27-12 Sunday at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,691).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State Men’s Tennis team went 2-0 on opening day with a sweep of Northern Kentucky 4-0 and a 7-0 victory over Xavier. The Buckeyes had three players finish the day with 3-0 performances in their respective matches including Justin Boulais, Alexander Bernard, and Andrew Lutschaunig.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Swimming & Diving Claims Three Straight Big Ten Titles
The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving program has continued its tradition of excellence, claiming three straight Big Ten titles. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in team championships with eight total; the team won five straight from 1982-86, before its most recent streak (2020-22). In 2022,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in OT at Rutgers 68-64
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points while Zed Key and Sean McNeil added 11 points a piece, but Rutgers was able to outlast Ohio State in the final minutes of overtime to take a 68-64 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall on the season...
