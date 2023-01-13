ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Hosts Northwestern Thursday for Global Engagement Night

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State women’s basketball team (18-0, 7-0 B1G) hosts Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 B1G) on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET for Global Engagement Night. The game will be broadcast live on BTN. There will also be a youth girls basketball game at halftime.
Buckeyes Return To Action With a Pair of Matches at No. 1 TCU

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State rifle returned to action over Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend with a pair of matches against No. 1 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, the Buckeyes fired a team score of 4672 (TCU 4750) and were led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who had aggregate scores of 1176 and 1173, respectively.
Ohio State Earns Highest AP Ranking in Program History

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Associated Press released its weekly women’s basketball poll on Monday. Ohio State was ranked second, its highest ranking in program history. The Buckeyes spent the past six weeks at No. 3 in the AP poll. Ohio State currently holds an 18-0 overall record and...
Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, earning a team score of 196.250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196.125), Rutgers (194.675) and Fisk (190.100) at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improve to 6-0 on the year.
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Tuesday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the weekly honor roll for the third time this season, previously earning a spot on the list on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28. Mikulášiková led the...
No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball team (2-2) got back on track Sunday, grabbing a 3-1 victory over the Patriots of George Mason University (0-2) on the second day of the Patriot Invitational. The Buckeyes took the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, and 26-24. Stats That Mattered.
No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 8 Ohio State (8-1, 2-0) got out to a quick lead behind a pin from 184-pounder Kaleb Romero and a 15-0 technical fall victory by heavyweight Tate Orndorff and then finished off the Scarlet Knights (8-2, 0-1) by the score of 27-12 Sunday at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,691).
Buckeyes Storm Past NKU and Xavier on Opening Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State Men’s Tennis team went 2-0 on opening day with a sweep of Northern Kentucky 4-0 and a 7-0 victory over Xavier. The Buckeyes had three players finish the day with 3-0 performances in their respective matches including Justin Boulais, Alexander Bernard, and Andrew Lutschaunig.
Title IX: Swimming & Diving Claims Three Straight Big Ten Titles

The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving program has continued its tradition of excellence, claiming three straight Big Ten titles. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in team championships with eight total; the team won five straight from 1982-86, before its most recent streak (2020-22). In 2022,...
Buckeyes Fall in OT at Rutgers 68-64

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points while Zed Key and Sean McNeil added 11 points a piece, but Rutgers was able to outlast Ohio State in the final minutes of overtime to take a 68-64 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall on the season...
