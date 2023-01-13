COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, earning a team score of 196.250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196.125), Rutgers (194.675) and Fisk (190.100) at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improve to 6-0 on the year.

