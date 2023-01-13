ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brewcrewball.com

Silly Assumptions Being Made

There is a lot to be determined in Spring Training this year. It may be a good idea for folks to ease back and not make assumptions prior to April. In reading comments on pretty much any article there are folks acting as if they know some things that I don't believe have been determined yet. Here are a few:
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers agree to deal with third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson

The Brewers reportedly added some depth to their position player group on Tuesday night, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the club is in agreement with veteran third baseman and outfielder Brian Anderson. Craig Mish reported on Wednesday morning that the one-year deal is for $3.5 million with up to $2 million available in incentives.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy