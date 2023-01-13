ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna covers Vanity Fair ‘Icon Issue’ amid 2023 tour announcement

Madonna fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. After announcing her 2023 “Celebration” tour on Instagram, the Queen of Pop was unveiled as the cover star for three different European editions of Vanity Fair. The pop legend, 64, fronts the first-ever “Icon Issue” — a collaboration between the Italian, French and Spanish versions of the glossy — in full Virgin Mary mode, decked out in a gilded Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and vintage veil. Madonna’s two-day cover shoot with photographers Luigi & Iango involved a crew of more than 80 people, was styled by her longtime collaborator B. Åkerlund and saw the superstar...
‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Akela Cooper Says She Hopes Her Killer Doll Success Can ‘Open the Door’ for Minority Genre Writers

The writer of Universal’s latest horror hit discusses how her killer doll movie stood out from the likes of ”Child’s Play“. Thanks to strong reviews, a buzzy trailer and young fans celebrating the film on TikTok, “M3GAN” is about to top $100 million worldwide. The Gerard Johnstone-directed film was sold as yet another horror team-up between Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster, with both moguls now famous enough among horror fans for such a pitch to qualify as akin to Steven Spielberg and George Lucas uniting for “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
