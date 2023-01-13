Read full article on original website
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Flyers D Ivan Provorov declines to wear Pride Night jersey in warmups, cites religious beliefs
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not skate in pre-game warmups against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night because he declined to wear the team-issued Pride Night jersey designed to celebrate the LGTBQ+ community, sources told Daily Faceoff. Provorov was the only Flyers player to not participate in warmups. He...
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
It’s been another tough go for the Chicago Blackhawks this season as the club toils near the NHL’s basement on the heels of a 27th-place finish a season ago. As the 2023 NHL trade deadline approaches and with Connor Bedard ripe for the taking with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Blackhawks are going to be a team to watch as we move toward the March 3 deadline.
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Former USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision to big rival
In November, Ford had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in USC’s win over UCLA. Two months later, he is transferring to the Bruins. Ford had been at USC since 2019, but the former five-star recruit’s career had not gone as hoped. Ford had only 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns during his Trojans career. He has two years of eligibility left to live up to his top recruiting status, and his health will be key in achieving that goal.
Colorado coach Tim Brewster had players fired up during first team meeting
Colorado Buffaloes coach Tim Brewster had his players so fired up during his first team meeting. Well Off Media on Monday shared a video on YouTube of Deion Sanders’ first meeting with Colorado. Sanders had all of his staff members introduce themselves to the team. Some of the staff...
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Should Steelers reunite QB Kenny Pickett with former college teammate?
Now that the Steelers' offseason has officially begun, talks of how the 17th overall pick will be used have ramped up. The latest idea is reuniting QB Kenny Pickett with his favorite target from college. WR Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and Pittsburgh will certainly be...
Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Shares Revealing Thoughts On Reunion With College Teammate Jordan Addison
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett joined defensive captain, Cam Heyward and his co-host, Hayden Walsh, on their podcast hosted by ESPN, Not Just Football With Cam Heyward . The first-year quarterback opened up about his draft day experience, his relationship head coach, Mike Tomlin, his thoughts on the current playoff scenarios, and much more. Of course, he was also asked about the possibility of playing with his college teammate once again, that being wide receiver, Jordan Addison.
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
