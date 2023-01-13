ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

African activists cast doubt over climate talks' credibility

Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference.The criticism follows Thursday’s announcement that oil executive Sultan al-Jaber will lead the next round of U.N. climate talks, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning in late November. The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance termed the move as the “lowest moment” for the U.N. agency. The U.N.'s climate body hasn't commented on the appointment.Activists say they are increasingly concerned about...
KRMG

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
Fortune

At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead

The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20, 2023. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, it will be hard to miss the dozens of sessions on the global climate crisis. But don’t look for the organization that first brought the topic of sustainability to Davos 50 years ago. The Club of Rome, which became famous in the early 1970s for sounding the alarm bell on the planet’s “limits to growth”—including at Davos—is sidelined from the event this year.
Reuters

Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum explained

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders.
WWD

First Insight Launches Price Optimization Solution

First Insight Inc. has rolled out a new price optimization solution aimed at helping retailers and brands face the challenges of inflation on consumer spending. First Insight also launched “Ask & Answer” to further expand the company’s Insightsuite’s “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” customer engagement functions. The impetus behind launching the new price optimization solution was the executive sentiment on pricing revealed in a recent report conducted by First Insight and WWD, which found that 40 percent of retail executives acknowledged that “in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control,” First Insight...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Saudi-US Partnership Is Crucial for Global Security, Says Saudi Envoy

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the...
WASHINGTON STATE

