Al Gore takes another swing at Trump-appointed World Bank president: ‘Climate denier'
Al Gore said Tuesday it's "absurd" that the Trump-picked World Bank president can keep his job at a time when the world is fighting climate change.
Climate activists vow to take to streets to stop fossil fuel extraction
Hundreds of thousands of young climate activists have said they will continue “protesting in the streets in huge numbers” against fossil fuels, a day after Greta Thunberg was removed by German police from a condemned village atop a massive coal deposit. In a cease-and-desist letter to the CEOs...
Eco group slams Davos summit as global elites arrive in private jets to talk climate policy
A major international climate group opposed to fossil fuels released a study showing the World Economic Forum's annual event triggers an uptick in private jet flights to the region.
Davos 2023: EU to counter U.S. climate game changer with own green deal
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union responded on Tuesday to U.S. moves to boost its energy transition with its own plans to make life easier for green industry, saying it would mobilize state aid and a sovereignty fund to keep firms from moving to the United States.
Why the World Is Protesting America's Climate Plan
Allies say the U.S. is engaged in green energy protectionism. The U.S. argues it's footing R&D costs for the world.
Don’t believe the podium talk at Davos–but capitalism is really starting to change
The rise of purpose-led companies is changing the face of capitalism, writes Patagonia's Beth Thoren.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg and a 'mud wizard' faced off against German cops to protest a coal deal with the country's largest energy company
Climate activists in Germany are protesting a coal deal between energy company RWE and the Green party. On Saturday, police evicted thousands of protesters who had gathered in the settlement of Lützerath. Protesters used delayed officers in deep mud but were met with "pure violence," organizers said. Climate change...
African activists cast doubt over climate talks' credibility
Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference.The criticism follows Thursday’s announcement that oil executive Sultan al-Jaber will lead the next round of U.N. climate talks, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning in late November. The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance termed the move as the “lowest moment” for the U.N. agency. The U.N.'s climate body hasn't commented on the appointment.Activists say they are increasingly concerned about...
At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
POLITICO
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
CNBC
‘Big Oil peddled the big lie’: UN chief slams energy giants for ignoring their own climate science
"Big Oil peddled the big lie," Guterres said during a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His comments come shortly after research showed how Exxon Mobil accurately forecast global heating as long ago as the 1970s only to then spend decades publicly contradicting their own research.
At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead
The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives, and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20, 2023. As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, it will be hard to miss the dozens of sessions on the global climate crisis. But don’t look for the organization that first brought the topic of sustainability to Davos 50 years ago. The Club of Rome, which became famous in the early 1970s for sounding the alarm bell on the planet’s “limits to growth”—including at Davos—is sidelined from the event this year.
'Inconsistent with human survival': UN chief slams fossil fuel industry expansion in Davos speech
The UN Secretary General has accused fossil fuel producers and their financial backers of "racing to expand production, knowing full well that their business model is inconsistent with human survival."
The rich and powerful flocked to Davos via private jet to discuss climate change, study finds
At the World Economic Forum, which started Monday in Davos, Switzerland, the global business and political elite will discuss how to combat climate change, but their own private jet travel to attend the conference will , according to a new study from Greenpeace International. The research released last Thursday, which...
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.
UN head accuses fossil fuel firms of business models ‘inconsistent with human survival’
The head of the United Nations has accused the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies of refusing to abandon a business model at odds with human survival despite knowingly putting the world on course for a climate meltdown decades ago. Speaking at the Davos summit of business and political leaders,...
Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum explained
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders.
First Insight Inc. has rolled out a new price optimization solution aimed at helping retailers and brands face the challenges of inflation on consumer spending. First Insight also launched “Ask & Answer” to further expand the company’s Insightsuite’s “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” customer engagement functions. The impetus behind launching the new price optimization solution was the executive sentiment on pricing revealed in a recent report conducted by First Insight and WWD, which found that 40 percent of retail executives acknowledged that “in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control,” First Insight...
Leaders gather as annual World Economic Forum begins in Switzerland
The annual World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday as thousands of world leaders gathered under the theme "cooperation in a fragmented world."
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi-US Partnership Is Crucial for Global Security, Says Saudi Envoy
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability. The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the...
