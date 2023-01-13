Coach Daniel Farke 'very sure' Chelsea target Marcus Thuram will remain at Borussia Monchengladbach

Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.

The Blues had contacted Thuram's representatives earlier in the window as they seek reinforcements to Graham Potter 's attack.

Thuram is out of contract in the summer and could opt to leave as a free agent, with the 25-year-old attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

Daniel Farke has suggested there are only few clubs that interest Thuram for a January move, with the Monchengladbach boss expecting the forward to remain at the club.

'If we're talking about Marcus now, for example, I don't think there are that many clubs that particularly appeal to him,' Farke said, according to Gladbach Live.

'I think he feels right at home here at Borussia Monchengladbach. He came back [from the World Cup] in good shape and condition, and is motivated.

'You can never rule out anything in this business, but I am very, very sure that he will play a very, very good second half of the season for us.'

Thuram currently sits second in the Bundesliga goalscoring standings with ten goals from 15 appearance in the German top flight.

Only fellow France international Christopher Nkunku has scored more with 12, ahead of his summer move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

The son of France World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, Marcus made his international debut in 2020.

He was part of Didier Deschamps' side that finished as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and came off the bench in the final against France.

A graduate of Sochaux's academy, Thuram would make his debut for the Ligue 2 side in 2015 before making the move to Guingamp two years later.

After a further two seasons plying his trade at the Stade de Roudourou, Thuram made his way to Monchengladbach for £10.6million in 2019.

Thuram has refined his prowess in front of goal, hitting double figures in all competitions in three of his four seasons with the German club.

Thuram, who can play up front or from the left, has scored 41 goals in 119 matches for Monchengladbach.

The forward is enjoying his most prolific campaign in the Bundesliga, despite his side lying eighth in the table.

Chelsea are continuing to track Benfica's £112m-rated Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at Brighton as potential midfield reinforcements.

But there are doubts over the future of Kalidou Koulibaly amid interest in Real Madrid's Rafa Marin .

Chelsea are languishing 10th in the Premier League standings following their 2-1 loss to local rivals Fulham on Thursday, with the result increasing pressure on Potter.