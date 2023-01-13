Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wxxinews.org
Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large talks about the need for service at a Rochester MLK Day celebration
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Rochester for an annual tradition Monday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day. It was a refreshing change for a lot of people who like to attend the event every year. The annual celebration of the life of the civil rights leader was held...
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
Organizers want to bring 24/7 bathroom access to downtown Rochester
An event in downtown Rochester over the weekend was designed to provide an opportunity for churches, businesses, and residents to gather and learn about the importance of having 24-hour bathroom access.
rochesterfirst.com
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!
Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
First hour: Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention. Second hour: How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery. Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path. Our guest:
WHEC TV-10
New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
wxxinews.org
Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention
Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.
WHEC TV-10
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Rochester native Joey Sasso returns to Netflix for new show
The Circle winner announced in a tweet Tuesday he will be making his return to the streaming company in the new show Perfect Match.
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
13 WHAM
When do we see some sunshine this weekend?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the Sun has made an appearance in the sky over WNY. This isn't unusual for January as it's typically one of our cloudiest months of the year. Average sunshine for any given day is only historically around 32%. For those looking for a little sunshine, it looks like Sunday will start to trend in a sunnier direction over WNY.
WHEC TV-10
rochesterfirst.com
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers...
iheart.com
New tenants join Mall at Greece Ridge
This follows four other tenants that came to the mall in 2022.
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
13 WHAM
A little ice early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
