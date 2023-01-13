ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!

Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
SODUS, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

First hour: Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention. Second hour: How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery. Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path. Our guest:
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Community members react to Rochester's first homicide of 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year after a shooting took place Saturday night. Police believe this wasn't just another random attack; rather, this was one that was thought out. RPD responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 7:40...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter

Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

When do we see some sunshine this weekend?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the Sun has made an appearance in the sky over WNY. This isn't unusual for January as it's typically one of our cloudiest months of the year. Average sunshine for any given day is only historically around 32%. For those looking for a little sunshine, it looks like Sunday will start to trend in a sunnier direction over WNY.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Records 1st Homicide of 2023

One person is dead, after a shooting at a restaurant on Rochester's west side. Police say someone was gunned down at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue shortly after 7:30pm Saturday. No information has been released yet about the victim or any suspects. It's the first homicide in Rochester in...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little ice early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy