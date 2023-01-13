Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Zach Bryan Says He’ll Drop “Dawns” If The Eagles Beat The Giants On Saturday
It’s no secret that the NFC East has emerged as arguably the best division in the NFL this season, after being historically bad in recent years. Now, here we are in the playoffs, and the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off in the playoffs this Saturday for an NFC East showdown. It’s pretty impressive, considering the Eagles barely made it into the playoffs last year, and the Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL last […] The post Zach Bryan Says He’ll Drop “Dawns” If The Eagles Beat The Giants On Saturday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday
The former Saints coach recently confirmed he would be speaking to three teams.
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns found their new defensive coordinator after hiring Jim Schwartz, the team announced Wednesday. Schwartz is a long-time defensive coach who spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans following a five-year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He also was the head coach for the Detroit Lions for five seasons from 2009-13.
