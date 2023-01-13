Read full article on original website
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
theprescotttimes.com
City Seeks New Applications for the Industrial Development Authority
PRESCOTT, AZ – The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Industrial Development Authority. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Committees and Commissions:. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Business Spotlight- Laurie Lawton Scott Team Relocates to Nations Lending
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 18, 2023) - Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, is excited to announce the addition of the Lawton Scott Team in Prescott, Arizona. The company has hired 17-year industry professional Laurie Lawton Scott as a Licensed Mortgage Professional, NMLS #203321. Laurie Lawton Scott and her...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott’s Carlisto Family Acquires Raskin’s Jewelers
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 16, 2023) - Jim Carlisto and James Carlisto Jr., a father and son team, have acquired Raskin’s Jewelers, a third-generation family-owned, local jewelry company established in 1946. Jim Carlisto, Sr., a Prescott area resident, looked at several business opportunities. In his search, Jim learned the Raskin’s Jewelers store was closing its doors. With a history in the jewelry business, Jim Sr. approached owners, Greg and Renee Raskin with interest to buy. After discovering new-found commonalities and a shared passion for the industry, an agreement transpired.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona
As snow continues to fall in the high country, some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close campuses due to winter weather conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation and other officials have also announced various road closures. Road closures as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday:. SR 64 is closed...
theprescotttimes.com
Silent Witness Alert – Catch 22 Day 16 – Jonathan Sterling Mansfield $1,000 Reward
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield. Between September 9 and September 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On September 15, a Cottonwood Police Officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
Live updates: Road closures ease up in the High Country, rain moves out of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning light showers are moving across the Valley, but NWS Phoenix says not to expect much rainfall.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
knau.org
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
Fronteras Desk
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than 2 feet of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
theprescotttimes.com
Unattended Death Investigation
On January 13th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 P.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to a Motel in the 1100 block of east Sheldon Street on a report of a person that fell into a fire pit. When Officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 65-year-old female with extensive burns to...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona Western, Glendale Await YC Basketball This Week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – After a brief return to home last week, the Yavapai College basketball teams are back on the road this week for matchups against the Arizona Western College Matadors and Glendale Community College Gauchos. The Games. The Roughriders head to Yuma, Arizona, on Wednesday, January 18, where...
