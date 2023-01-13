Read full article on original website
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Ride: Will Going Hybrid Ruin the Vette?
In offering select media outlets a first ride opportunity in its 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, General Motors' mission was to ward off anticipated misconceptions regarding this, history's first electrified, hybrid, all-wheel-drive Corvette—which also happens to rank as the heaviest car ever to carry the name. So before we ever strapped in, the Chevy team hammered home three major talking points in support of its mission:
Dare To Be Different: Graham Hollywood Sedan With a Twin-Turbo Cadillac V-8
HOT ROD has long championed the idea of building cars that are out of the mainstream. Long before then-editor Jeff Smith dubbed the movement "Dare To Be Different" in the 1980s, HRM featured cars that were wild, wacky, and downright strange, in a good way. Dick Raczuk's 1941 Graham Hollywood...
Building a Custom Transmission Tunnel for Troy Ladd’s 1931 Ford Model A Coupe
It's getting a little intense at Troy Ladd's Hollywood Hot Rods, where the pressure is mounting to get his one-day-a-week coupe finished. Troy's the owner of Hollywood Hot Rods and gets only one day off a week to work on his personal project. This is his bad-to-the-blown 1931 Ford Model A coupe being built mostly from his junk pile.
New Hybrid Trucks: Mildly Electrifying Pickups
Hybrid technology may have originally been developed to make econoboxes more economical, but these days adding some electric get-up-and-go to a vehicle can noticeably improve both fuel economy and overall power. Objectively, one of the vehicle types that could benefit the most from an electrified boost is the pickup truck. Given their weight and parachute-like aerodynamic profile, most trucks are anything but fuel efficient, so they can use any MPG gains they can get. And what pickup owner wouldn't want more power?
Nissan Betting Big On the Future
In 1947, the future seemed undeniably gasoline-powered. Despite petroleum shortages following World War II, the internal combustion behemoth appeared unstoppable in the long-term: By 1955, a full three-quarters of cars sold in the United States were powered by thirsty V-8 engines. But 1947 saw a counterculture move by Nissan when the manufacturer revealed their first fully electrified vehicle, a trend that would repeat with several imaginative concept cars that led to the world's first mass produced EV, the Nissan Leaf.
The AWD Chevy Corvette E-Ray Has a Cheat Code for Burnouts
The ideal burnout machine has a powerful front-mounted engine sending a wallop of torque to the rear wheels, just like the C7 Corvette, built from 2014 to 2019. The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid , on the other hand, is specifically engineered to extinguish burnouts before they ever start. The E-Ray's mid-mounted V-8 and the front-mounted electric motor team up through a hybrid-electric all-wheel-drive system that's designed to reduce wheelspin and turn all 655 horsepower into blistering acceleration.
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
