Hybrid technology may have originally been developed to make econoboxes more economical, but these days adding some electric get-up-and-go to a vehicle can noticeably improve both fuel economy and overall power. Objectively, one of the vehicle types that could benefit the most from an electrified boost is the pickup truck. Given their weight and parachute-like aerodynamic profile, most trucks are anything but fuel efficient, so they can use any MPG gains they can get. And what pickup owner wouldn't want more power?

1 DAY AGO