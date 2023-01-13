Read full article on original website
Hello Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup Hawks Lunar Timeshares in Trailer for Retro-Futuristic Apple TV+ Dramedy
Billy Crudup encourages regular folk to say hello to tomorrow by investing in a home on the moon, in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s…. Hello Tomorrow!.. which was unveiled on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 17 (with weekly releases through April 7), Hello Tomorrow! takes place in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as Jack, a salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers…...
‘Shrinking’: Cast & EPs On Tackling Sadness Through Comedy In Apple Series
Apple TV+ released a new trailer for its upcoming series Shrinking (above) ahead of its premiere on January 27. Shrinking follows a motley crew of characters dealing with grief and sadness through comedy, led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Written and executive produced by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. “It is a...
Will Park Chan-wook (‘Decision to Leave’) finally get into Best Director at the Oscars?
Park Chan-wook has one of the most illustrious careers as a filmmaker in South Korea, with movies like “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” winning multiple prestigious Korean film awards. He returns this awards season with the unique CJ Entertainment film “Decision to Leave,” a thriller turned tragic romance that one would say goes against his usual style of filmmaking. However, his command of direction remains impeccable, winning him the Best Director prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It may come as a shock to many that he has never received an Oscar nomination; will this be...
