I made this amazing salad the last night, it tasted just like the one of those salads that you can pickup at your local pizza shop with the amazing homemade Italian dressing. When I was putting my salad together I realized that what it was missing was that carb component. I needed something, some sort of bread to accompany this epic salad I was making. Of course being who I am, I didn't plan accordingly and as I rummaged my way through the freezer and fridge for some sort of crusty bread to pair with my salad I realized, there is none and it was too dang cold out to run to the store. Luckily I found this recipe, that was not only easy to do but was fast and didn't take all day to make with multiple risings.

2 DAYS AGO