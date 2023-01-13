Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
Green Beans and Chicken
Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside. Cut green...
therecipecritic.com
Oatmeal Fig Bars
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. So much better than store bought and so fun to make, these oatmeal fig bars are sweet and salty and everything you hope they would be! The sticky fig jam is sandwiched between two delicious layers of oatmeal crumble and crust. You really can’t beat this sweet treat!
Avocado Egg Toast Recipe with Chili Crisp
We’re obsessed with Avocado Egg Toast with Chili Crisp. After you follow our ramped-up avocado toast recipe at home, you’ll be obsessed too. Eating at home has motivated us to be more experimental in the kitchen. A prime example of our recent culinary creativity is layering mashed avocado and egg over toast and then sprinkling chili crisp on top.
Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles
I think this can be added to that list of comfort foods we all have. It’s easy to make and does not use many ingredients — my kind of recipe. The other reason I included this recipe is that I found out cabbage is low in calories, a good source of fiber, an immune booster […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
thecountrycook.net
Butter Swim Yeast Rolls
Everyone will go crazy for these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls! They're light, fluffy, and soooo buttery! The easiest homemade rolls you've ever made!. If you loved my Butter Dip Biscuits (a.k.a. Butter Swim Biscuits), then you are going to love this yeast version! I was the first to introduce that biscuit recipe on this site over 13 years ago, and ever since, I knew that I needed a yeast roll version. But I still wanted it to be just as easy as the biscuits! So I created these Butter Swim Yeast Rolls (or Butter Dip Yeast Rolls - whatever you prefer to call them.) After a lot of testing, I finally got it right! With just a handful of ingredients and simple instructions, these, light, fluffy and buttery rolls will make an impressive addition to any dinner table.
Best Tiramisu Recipe
Up until this week, I always thought the best Tiramisu I ever had was in Rome, at this sweet little restaurant right near the Spanish Steps. But after tasting my own version of this classic dessert, I’ve changed my mind.
Italian Bolognese Sauce
When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.
Crockpot Beef Stew
One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!
EatingWell
Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until light golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; continue cooking and stirring until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in spinach and remove from heat.
Italian Cannoli Pound Cake
Italian Cannoli Pound cake is one of the most delicious and easiest pound cakes I've ever eaten and perfect for any Italian Pastry Cannoli fan. With the additions of chopped pistachios, some good-grade chocolate, and a delicious splash of Marsala wine, you'll be on your way after one bite of being an addicted fan to this cannoli pound cake.
Farfalle Pasta, Peas, and Cream
Farfalle with peas, ham, and cream. Quick and easy Italian dinner recipes can be made in less than 20 minutes. One of my favorite times of the year to make this dish is just after a big holiday when the ham is served. I used the ham to add to this dish.
English Muffin Bread - No Knead 🍞
I made this amazing salad the last night, it tasted just like the one of those salads that you can pickup at your local pizza shop with the amazing homemade Italian dressing. When I was putting my salad together I realized that what it was missing was that carb component. I needed something, some sort of bread to accompany this epic salad I was making. Of course being who I am, I didn't plan accordingly and as I rummaged my way through the freezer and fridge for some sort of crusty bread to pair with my salad I realized, there is none and it was too dang cold out to run to the store. Luckily I found this recipe, that was not only easy to do but was fast and didn't take all day to make with multiple risings.
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup
Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Air Fryer Broccoli
Air fryer broccoli is crisp, flavorful, and so easy to make. In less than 15 minutes, you’ll have crispy air fryer broccoli ready to serve. Enjoy!. This crispy air fryer broccoli is the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love this broccoli served alongside sous vide steak and air fryer potatoes. Delish!
snapshotsincursive.com
Island Pineapple Salsa
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Island Pineapple Salsa! For healthy taste with a breath of an island paradise mixed in, treat yourself to this virtuous condiment that goes well with practically anything. Grilled meats, charred veggies, fresh fish, and exotic seafood are great dinner companions as well. For an excellent appetizer, serve the pineapple salsa with lightly seasoned tortilla chips. Goes well with tiki-themed cocktails showcasing dark rum floaters. Can you hear me now?
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
wzmq19.com
The Yooper Goddess: No-bake cookies with flax seed
Combine in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add:. Drop onto a pan covered with parchment paper and let set.
realhomes.com
Buy these food containers and you'll never throw away fruit and veggies again
Remember when we used to keep fruit and veggies in our fridge in their original packaging? (Or maybe you're guilty of still doing that?) Well, gone are the days of having to throw out your five a day after a short stay in the fridge. I've been using the latest innovation in meal prep and food storage, and it's safe to say I'll never be buying cheap meal prep containers or single-use food storage bags again.
Comments / 0