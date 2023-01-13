Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

A restaurant in Tennessee is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut. According to the site:

"... Whether you're looking for a steakhouse that serves up innovative twists on classic favorites, or an old-school luxury joint where you can enjoy a glass of wine and a massive, perfectly seared cut of meat, there's a good chance there's a steakhouse near you that fits the bill."

For those in Tennessee, there is indeed a steakhouse that fits the bill . Coming in at No. 6, Jeff Ruby's has several steakhouses around the country, including in Nashville. Not only did the restaurant's steaks earn praise but so did its dedication to crafting delicious starters, such as the Freddie salad and classic wedge salad.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse is located at 300 4th Avenue North in Nashville.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"With locations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Jeff Ruby's Precinct is a Souther United States premium steakhouse chain serving iconic dishes and excellent steaks for over 40 years. ... Sample the amazing appetizers, like classic oysters Rockefeller with tons of cheese and a hit of Pernod, but don't forget to save room for the steaks. Jeff Ruby's Precinct does steak right from the barrel-cut filet to the decadent steak Diane with rich mushrooms and cream. If you want a little extra flavor, get your cut of meat with some roasted garlic butter or horseradish sauce. You can also order it burrow-style with spice and fresh crawfish for a fun spin on the classic surf and turf."

