FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.Sherif SaadWashington, DC
Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.
The letters largely formally reup requests that Jordan sent last year, before the White House warned that he would need to send the letters again once Republicans controlled the House and Jordan wielded a gavel. But Jordan, in each of the six letters, warns that he’s requesting the information for...
White House to McCarthy: ‘Come clean’ on your backroom speaker deals
The president’s advisers are trying to paint the incoming House speaker as totally beholden to his most conservative members.
Document discovery differences divide House GOP and Democrats
Lawmakers volleyed talking points back and forth in reaction to the discovery of classified documents outside the Biden White House.
Why Harris world thinks she may be the biggest winner of the midterms
No longer tied to the Senate, the vice president feels comfort and flexibility as she hits the road on abortion, climate and other issues
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Fresh off antitrust push, Klobuchar hits Silicon Valley to fundraise
KLOBUCHAR HEADS TO SILICON VALLEY TO RAISE CASH: Sen.Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), one the chief architects of last year’s Senate push to rein in tech giants, is headed to Silicon Valley to raise money for her reelection tonight, according to an invite obtained by PI. — Klobuchar is set to...
Won't you be my neighbor, George Santos?
WELCOME TO THE ZOO — The flash of cameras and a sea of disappointed faces greet dozens of staffers when they arrive at work on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building. That’s life for office neighbors of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). Weeks into the new...
Schumer throws a lifeline
With help from Tanya Snyder, Oriana Pawlyk and Lauren Gardner. calls for swift confirmation of President Joe Biden’s FAA nominee. — DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg faces pushback from the right and left after last week’s FAA computer system failure. — The Energy Department loans millions to a Nevada...
Open season on open primaries
The largest percent of Americans identify as independentsrather than with the Democratic or Republican parties. But in some states around the country, those non-affiliated voters aren’t able to take part in primary elections. Now that state legislative sessions are kicking off for the year, lawmakers across the country — in states with both open and closed primaries — are mulling changes to their primary systems.
A new tax chief in Paris
CAN IT GET UNSTUCK? Pretty big news from the international tax scene on Friday — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that its new tax policy director would be Manal Corwin, a former top Treasury official. By all accounts, Corwin will have no shortage of challenges in...
EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty
In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. In New York, it's asking jurors to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people in an attack on a bicycle path. President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to work...
‘Crunch time’ for the farm bill
(R-Pa.) held his first farm bill listening session at the helm of the committee, hearing from stakeholders in Pennsylvania.The new chair said it’s “crunch time” for the massive legislation, which he aims to be bipartisan from the start, likely a necessity due to his razor thin margins.
Governors to voters: The state of our nation is bleak, except under me
Do dark times respect state boundaries? At least 50 people believe they do.
Opinion | Will the Supreme Court Torpedo the Financial System?
Conservative justices may soon have to decide how far to go in their assault on the regulatory state.
From Texas border, New York mayor vows to pressure U.S. government over migrants
Next week, Eric Adams plans to be in Washington, D.C., to bring up the issue at the United States Conference of Mayors.
Dems debate influence of crypto money on key panel
Crypto-backed freshmen push for slots on key panel regulating industry
From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab
With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
The debt ceiling and Wall Street’s best worst-case scenario
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Inauguration Day, round two
WHO RUN THE WORLD MASSACHUSETTS? GIRLS — Bill Galvin is about to be the last man standing among the state’s constitutional officers. Women will hold five of those six top jobs once Andrea Campbell is sworn in as the first Black female attorney general, Diana DiZoglio takes over as auditor and Deb Goldberg begins another term as treasurer today.
