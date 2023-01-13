ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
POLITICO

Won't you be my neighbor, George Santos?

WELCOME TO THE ZOO — The flash of cameras and a sea of disappointed faces greet dozens of staffers when they arrive at work on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building. That’s life for office neighbors of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). Weeks into the new...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Schumer throws a lifeline

With help from Tanya Snyder, Oriana Pawlyk and Lauren Gardner. calls for swift confirmation of President Joe Biden’s FAA nominee. — DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg faces pushback from the right and left after last week’s FAA computer system failure. — The Energy Department loans millions to a Nevada...
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

Open season on open primaries

The largest percent of Americans identify as independentsrather than with the Democratic or Republican parties. But in some states around the country, those non-affiliated voters aren’t able to take part in primary elections. Now that state legislative sessions are kicking off for the year, lawmakers across the country — in states with both open and closed primaries — are mulling changes to their primary systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

A new tax chief in Paris

CAN IT GET UNSTUCK? Pretty big news from the international tax scene on Friday — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announced that its new tax policy director would be Manal Corwin, a former top Treasury official. By all accounts, Corwin will have no shortage of challenges in...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

‘Crunch time’ for the farm bill

(R-Pa.) held his first farm bill listening session at the helm of the committee, hearing from stakeholders in Pennsylvania.The new chair said it’s “crunch time” for the massive legislation, which he aims to be bipartisan from the start, likely a necessity due to his razor thin margins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

From Davos: The race to succeed Klaus Schwab

With Alex Ward, Erin Banco, Cristina Gonzalez and Jakob Hanke Vela. ‘HE’LL DIE IN OFFICE’ — FRUSTRATION MOUNTS OVER LACK OF KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCESSION PLAN. START YOUR DAY WITH THIS: Ryan has a must-read deep-dive into the political race everyone is afraid to talk about: Who will succeed World Economic Forum founder and overlord Klaus Schwab? And will the soon-to-be 85-year-old pass on the torch while he’s alive?
POLITICO

The debt ceiling and Wall Street’s best worst-case scenario

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Inauguration Day, round two

WHO RUN THE WORLD MASSACHUSETTS? GIRLS — Bill Galvin is about to be the last man standing among the state’s constitutional officers. Women will hold five of those six top jobs once Andrea Campbell is sworn in as the first Black female attorney general, Diana DiZoglio takes over as auditor and Deb Goldberg begins another term as treasurer today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

