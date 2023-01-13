ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks ranked No. 23 in D1 Baseball Preseason Poll

OMAHA, Neb. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 17). Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll, returns 17 letterwinners, six position starters and nine pitchers from...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Boston named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston earned her second SEC Player of the Week award of the season after a pair of dominant performances last week. It marks her eighth career selection for the award and 13 overall weekly award from the SEC (5 freshman of the week).
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Volunteers needed for United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen the reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium!. Curtis spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education & Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager about how volunteers provide one-on-one reading support to prekindergarten – third grade students across the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chevrolet unveils first hybrid Corvette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— General Motors is rolling out the first-ever hybrid Corvette 70 years after the very first Corvette was unveiled. The E-Ray’s front wheels use an electric motor and the back ones rely on a gasoline engine. It is GM’s fastest accelerating Corvette model ever with 655...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COVID-19 ranked third leading cause of death in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like for the third year in a row, Covid-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. That’s according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University. That is despite early data suggesting there were significantly fewer Covid-19 deaths in 2022 than there were in the first two years of the pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Brownie!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO): Meet Brownie! This 2-year-old Boxer-Harrier mix is ready to find her ‘furever’ home!. Brownie came to the shelter as a stray, but did have a previous owner who eventually surrendered her to Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter officials say Brownie is great with other dogs, loves people, and would probably be great with kids as well, but meet and greets are always recommended if you have other pets or little ones in the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD1 fiscal audit appeal denied

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County School District One will move forward with a fiscal audit. This information comes in the wake of findings from an audit that took place back in December following alleged misconduct from a former employee. District One officials released a statement saying quote,
abccolumbia.com

Newberry leaders discuss legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As celebrations to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. happen around the Midlands, Newberry leaders discuss the impact the MLK National Holiday provides. Reverend and Dr. Lerone Wilder, Assistant Professor of Religion at Newberry College, specializes in MLK studies and teaches a course...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

City officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia at full capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —City of Columbia officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia, the campus for people experiencing homelessness, is now at 100% capacity. Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation since November 1st, 2022. The campus on Calhoun Street is equipped with 50 individual pallet units for people experiencing...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips. In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes. To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Experts predict what to expect in 2023 U.S. housing market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Last year was a wild ride for the U.S. housing market!. So, what’s in store for 2023? Economists and the CEO of the largest mortgage lending company in the U.S. weigh in on what we can expect this year. Cole Higgins has a look.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive. The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Wreck blocking all lanes at I-126 Flyover in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked at the I-126 Flyover after an early morning wreck. It happened before 5 a.m. at the flyover on I-26 West at Exit 108A. Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but they’re still working on clearing...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy