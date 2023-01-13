Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Gamecocks ranked No. 23 in D1 Baseball Preseason Poll
OMAHA, Neb. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 17). Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll, returns 17 letterwinners, six position starters and nine pitchers from...
Boston named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston earned her second SEC Player of the Week award of the season after a pair of dominant performances last week. It marks her eighth career selection for the award and 13 overall weekly award from the SEC (5 freshman of the week).
Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
Volunteers needed for United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen the reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium!. Curtis spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education & Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager about how volunteers provide one-on-one reading support to prekindergarten – third grade students across the Midlands.
Chevrolet unveils first hybrid Corvette
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— General Motors is rolling out the first-ever hybrid Corvette 70 years after the very first Corvette was unveiled. The E-Ray’s front wheels use an electric motor and the back ones rely on a gasoline engine. It is GM’s fastest accelerating Corvette model ever with 655...
COVID-19 ranked third leading cause of death in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like for the third year in a row, Covid-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer. That’s according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University. That is despite early data suggesting there were significantly fewer Covid-19 deaths in 2022 than there were in the first two years of the pandemic.
Richland Coroner’s Office to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons...
Pet of the Week: Brownie!
LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO): Meet Brownie! This 2-year-old Boxer-Harrier mix is ready to find her ‘furever’ home!. Brownie came to the shelter as a stray, but did have a previous owner who eventually surrendered her to Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter officials say Brownie is great with other dogs, loves people, and would probably be great with kids as well, but meet and greets are always recommended if you have other pets or little ones in the home.
RCSD1 fiscal audit appeal denied
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County School District One will move forward with a fiscal audit. This information comes in the wake of findings from an audit that took place back in December following alleged misconduct from a former employee. District One officials released a statement saying quote,
Tyler Ryan learns how to make the perfect scallop from Smoked Chef Daniel Lee
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is returning April 19-23, and will feature nearly 100 local restaurants and bars from The Midlands, including Smoked on Main Street. Executive Chef Daniel Lee joined Tyler Ryan, The Manmade Gourmet, with a recipe for the perfect pan seared...
Newberry leaders discuss legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As celebrations to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. happen around the Midlands, Newberry leaders discuss the impact the MLK National Holiday provides. Reverend and Dr. Lerone Wilder, Assistant Professor of Religion at Newberry College, specializes in MLK studies and teaches a course...
SC Board of Education denies Richland One’s appeal of fiscal watch designation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today, the State Board of Education has denied Richland One’s appeal against the SC Department of Education fiscal watch designation for the district. The decision comes after an audit showed 22 occasions where money was improperly used. The audit focused on a period from March...
Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
City officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia at full capacity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —City of Columbia officials say Rapid Shelter Columbia, the campus for people experiencing homelessness, is now at 100% capacity. Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation since November 1st, 2022. The campus on Calhoun Street is equipped with 50 individual pallet units for people experiencing...
Lexington authorities offer pedestrian safety tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department wants pedestrians to stay safe while walking along roadways with a few basic tips. In 2020, authorities say there were 6,516 people killed in traffic crashes. To lower these numbers, the Department is urging walkers and drivers to follow these...
Experts predict what to expect in 2023 U.S. housing market
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Last year was a wild ride for the U.S. housing market!. So, what’s in store for 2023? Economists and the CEO of the largest mortgage lending company in the U.S. weigh in on what we can expect this year. Cole Higgins has a look.
Alternate driving routes due to barricaded subject at McSwain Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia and West Columbia Police Department are suggesting several alternate driving routes during the ongoing police situation at McSwain Drive. The following roads and intersections are currently blocked due to the suspect firing shots from the hotel room at the Hilton Garden...
Wreck blocking all lanes at I-126 Flyover in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked at the I-126 Flyover after an early morning wreck. It happened before 5 a.m. at the flyover on I-26 West at Exit 108A. Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but they’re still working on clearing...
