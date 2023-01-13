ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Robert Ferrari
4d ago

Bring on the House Oversight of Biden Family corruption, Green Fraud, border crisis reasons and impeach Mayorkas, CRT and woke politics causing racism and and anti Americanism, overspending and inflation, cartels and gangs. It is time for answers!

NO NONSENSE
4d ago

The man is mentally ill. Can't wait for the next presidential election. He will not run. His dementia will take him before that. RIP...Joe.

Mystery Meat
3d ago

hilarious. the really funny part is that the media meat shields are lining up to defend creepy joe by saying, yeah, it's bad, but not as bad as trump, so it's all right. and yes, the circumstances are different and orange Jabba has been less than cooperative. but it's the same irresponsibility with the same kind of information and should be treated with the same scrutiny. and I really loved the comment about them being locked in his garage next to his Corvette. what a stupid thing to say. this is what happens when you let old sloppy joe go off script. it's so insulting to the intelligence...

WASHINGTON STATE

