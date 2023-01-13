TAHLEQUAH – The Center for Tribal Studies and Office of Admissions, Recruitment and Scholarships at Northeastern State University will host Native Strong on Jan. 20, 2023. Native Strong is NSU’s annual American Indian student recruitment event and offers a hands-on experience for high school and transfer students to learn more about the NSU Native community. Students also will learn more about navigating admissions, scholarships and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application processes.

