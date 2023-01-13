Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
NSU to host Native Strong recruitment event on Jan. 20
TAHLEQUAH – The Center for Tribal Studies and Office of Admissions, Recruitment and Scholarships at Northeastern State University will host Native Strong on Jan. 20, 2023. Native Strong is NSU’s annual American Indian student recruitment event and offers a hands-on experience for high school and transfer students to learn more about the NSU Native community. Students also will learn more about navigating admissions, scholarships and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application processes.
Cochran a star in the classroom and on the softball field
TAHLEQUAH – Last fall, the Tahlequah High School fast pitch softball team had a successful season, winning a regional championship and advancing to the 5A state tourney. Cherokee citizen Charlea Cochran was among those winning postseason honors, all while hitting the books. “With these last few semesters, I started...
Mark Chesnutt heads to Lee Creek Tavern Feb. 10
ROLAND – One of country music’s superstars from the ‘90s, Mark Chesnutt has rescheduled his canceled fall 2022 date at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and...
